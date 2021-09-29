MIAMI — Hurricane Sam has strengthened into a Category 4 storm again as it moves north across the Atlantic’s open waters. Forecasters are also monitoring three disturbances forecast to turn into tropical depressions soon.
One of the systems, the remnants of Peter, is a few hundred miles east of Bermuda and could become a short-lived depression by Tuesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. The other two disturbances, in the eastern Atlantic, are forecast to turn into tropical depressions in the next two days as they move west-northwest.
As of the 11 p.m. EDT Tuesday advisory, Sam was about 490 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles
On the forecast track, Sam should pass well to the northeast of the northern Leeward Islands today and Thursday. The hurricane is moving toward the northwest and is expected to do so for the next few days before making a turn toward the north Friday.
Forecasters expect Sam’s strength to fluctuate over the next few days, although it will remain a major hurricane at least through the weekend.
The forecast shows it weakening back to a Category 3 by the time nears Bermuda on Saturday.