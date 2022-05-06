FILE - People attend an abortion-rights rally at the Utah State Capitol, on May 3, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Rape, incest and the health of the fetus or mother were once accepted reasons to obtain an abortion in even the most conservative Republican-led states. Idaho and Utah have exceptions for rape or incest, but require the pregnant woman to first file a police report and then prove to the abortion provider the report was made. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)