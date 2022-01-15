Queen Margrethe attends the Danish Parliament’s celebration of her 50th Regent’s Anniversary at Christiansborg Castle, Copenhagen, Friday Jan. 14, 2022. Denmark’s popular monarch Queen Margrethe is marking 50 years on the throne with low-key events. The public celebrations for Friday’s anniversary have been delayed until September due to the pandemic. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)