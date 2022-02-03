A phenomenal 204-run third-wicket partnership between Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed helped India to 290/5 in their 50 overs at the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Wednesday.
And Australia never looked comfortable in the chase, falling 96 runs short as seven wickets were taken by spin, with Vicky Ostwal the pick of the bowlers with 3/42.
India’s victory means they are into a fourth consecutive ICC U19 World Cup Final, where they will play England for a chance to win the title for the fifth time in the country’s history.
Australia will have to settle for a spot in Friday’s third-place playoff against Afghanistan.
India captain Dhull opted to bat first after winning the toss, but the innings didn’t get off to the start he would have wanted as Angkrish Raghuvanshi fell for a 30-ball six in the eighth over, with runs hard to come by in the Powerplay.
It was William Salzmann who picked up the early scalp, but Jack Nisbet was the most impressive bowler in the early stages, with his first six overs going for just 12 runs as India were put under huge pressure.
Nisbet got the reward for his tight spell with the wicket of the other opener Narnoor Singh for 16, to leave India in a spot of bother on 37/2.
But that dismissal brought captain Dhull to the crease, and India didn’t look back, as the skipper and Rasheed patiently led the recovery and before upping the scoring rate significantly in a remarkable partnership.
The pair were still at the crease going into the final ten overs and with both approaching a century, and captain Dhull did get to that milestone before signaling his intent with a smoked six off the very next delivery.
The 19-year-old fell in an unfortunate manner, run out backing up at the non-striker’s end for a majestic run-a-ball 110.
And Rasheed fell to the next ball, caught at backward-point just six runs short of his own century.
Australia’s hopes of reaching the target of 291 to set up a final against England suffered a big early blow when in-form opener Teague Wyllie was trapped in-front in just the second over of the reply.