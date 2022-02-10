AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Prasidh Krishna returned career-best figures as India beat West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI on Wednesday.
West Indies was bowled out for 193 with Krishna taking 4-12 in nine overs, after Suryakumar Yadav’s second ODI half-century helped India score 237-9.
The win gives India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It is their 11th consecutive bilateral ODI series win against West Indies since 2007.
“Winning the series is a good feeling. There were some challenges from West Indies,” said Rohit Sharma, after winning his first assignment as full-time captain. “The entire unit came out and bowled superbly. We are trying to experiment with a few options and we don’t mind losing while trying out a few things,”
Put in to bat, India lost Sharma (5) early. Rishabh Pant (18) had surprisingly opened the innings but he struggled to find rhythm.
Odean Smith then struck twice to further dampen the hosts. He removed both Pant and Virat Kohli (18) with movement and pace.
India was in trouble at 43-3 in 12 overs as West Indies kept a tight check on the scoring rate.
But Lokesh Rahul (49) and Suryakumar Yadav (64) rebuilt the Indian innings by putting on 91 runs for the fourth wicket.
Rahul scored 49 off 48 balls, including four fours and two sixes. Yadav played the anchoring role, with 64 off 83 balls. He hit five fours and reached his half-century off 70 balls.
A disappointing mix-up leading to Rahul’s run-out broke their partnership. Yadav was out caught in the 39th over to hand West Indies momentum again.
Deepak Hooda scored 29 off 25 balls but India failed to reach 250 against a disciplined bowling performance.
In reply, West Indies made a sedate start but Krishna’s initial burst set them back. He struck twice in two overs to remove both Brandon King (18) and Darren Bravo (1).
Bravo was caught behind with DRS raising doubts if there was an edge. Nicholas Pooran (9) was caught at slip off Krishna in the 20th over.
In between, Shai Hope (27) failed to convert his start and holed out off Yuzvendra Chahal.
West Indies was reduced to 66-4 and Shardul Thakur then dismissed Jason Holder for 2 to have them struggling at 76-5 in 22 overs.
Shamarh Brooks (44) and Akeal Hosein (34) added 41 runs for the sixth wicket before Brooks fell to Hooda as West Indies was placed at 117-6 in the 31st over.
It made for a late rear guard action from the chasing side. Allen and Akeal Hosein added 42 more runs and then Smith threw his bat around to worry the Indian bowlers as dew took over.
Smith hit two sixes and a four during his 20-ball 24 but Rohit Sharma carefully marshalled his bowlers to maintain control of proceedings.
Smith was out in the 45th and then Krishna, who was named man of the match, trapped Kemar Roach (0) lbw to round up India’s win.
“I have been striving hard to do this for a long time,” Krishna said. “I am very happy that we won. I couldn’t experiment much (with line and length) as there was not much to defend. I want to be as consistent as possible.”
The third ODI will be played on Friday at the same venue.
