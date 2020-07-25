In home opener, Indians pay tribute to minorities
CLEVELAND — For their delayed home opener, the Indians elected to wear their blue road jerseys with “Cleveland” on the front as a unified statement of solidarity for minorities as the team contemplates a name change.
Owner Paul Dolan recently announced the franchise is considering changing its name from Indians, which has been the club’s moniker since 1915. Typically, the team wears white jerseys with “Indians” across the chest at home. All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor said the players decided on the switch after meeting earlier this week with Dolan to discuss the potential name change as well as race relations and social justice. Lindor, the face of the franchise who is only under contract through 2021, stressed the move was not motivated by politics. He said it was meant to be an acknowledgment to all minorities.
“We know change is due and it is time,” Lindor said before the Indians hosted the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. “But I believe positive change can happen. Shining the light on those minorities and people who are in need, it’s extremely important.
Dodgers say Kershaw back issue ‘not too serious’
LOS ANGELES — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw’s back issue that forced him to miss his opening day start is improving and he hopes to return soon. Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Kershaw had an MRI after tweaking his back three days earlier. It showed no structural damage.
“That’s the most important thing,” Roberts said before the Dodgers hosted the Giants. “We’re all really encouraged.”
Kershaw gave no timetable for his return. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner has been receiving treatment daily.
“It’s not too serious,” he said. “It’s getting better pretty quick.”
— The Associated Press