FILE — Fans make their way through the main gate and security as they arrive before the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, in this Sunday, May 29, 2016, file photo. The Indianapolis 500 will be the largest sporting event since the start of the pandemic with 135,000 spectators permitted to attend “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” next month. Indianapolis Motor Speedway said Wednesday, April 21, 2021, it worked with the Marion County Public Health Department to determine 40% of venue capacity can attend the May 30 race. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)