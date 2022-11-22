Pelicans 128, Warriors 83: Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 34 points in the same game that Zion Williamson returned from a three-game absence, and the New Orleans Pelicans routed the depleted Golden State Warriors 128-83 on Monday night.
Playing one night after winning on the road for the first time this season at Houston, the Warriors scratched Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins from the lineup in New Orleans.
Williamson played 23 minutes in his first game back from a bruised right foot, scoring nine points.
Devonte Graham scored 19 for the Pelicans, who took the lead for good less than two minutes into the game and led by as many as 45 points. Jonas Valanciunas had 10 points and 13 rebounds, and CJ McCollum scored 15.
Jordan Poole scored 26 for Golden State, which fell to 1-9 on the road.
Cavaliers 114, Hawks 102: Donovan Mitchell had 29 points and nine assists, and Darius Garland scored 26 points, sending the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-102 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night in the teams’ first meeting since the play-in tournament last season.
Trae Young had 25 points and 10 assists, and Onyeka Okongwu had a season-high 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks. Key offseason acquisition Dejounte Murray scored 11 points on 4 of 18 shooting.
Garland also had nine assists and tied his career high with eight turnovers, and Cedi Osman scored a season-best 23 off the bench as Cleveland won its third in a row following a five-game losing streak.
Bulls 121, Celtics 107: DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 and the Chicago Bulls stopped Boston’s nine-game win streak, beating the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night.
Patrick Williams scored a season-high 17, and the Bulls made it look rather easy against the team with the NBA’s best record. They led by 13 at halftime, got it up to 21 in the third quarter and withstood a push to come away with the win after dropping four straight and five of six.
DeRozan, who scored 41 in Friday’s loss to Orlando, scored eight in a span of just over a minute late in the third. He also spun and fed Alex Caruso for a reverse layup that made it 116-101 with just under three minutes left in the game.
Jayson Tatum led Boston with 28 points. Jaylen Brown scored 25, and Malcolm Brogdon finished with 23 points, nailing 5 of 6 3-pointers.
Pacers 123, Magic 102: Bennedict Mathurin scored 22 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 123-102 rout of the Orlando Magic on Monday night.
Tyrese Haliburton had a double-double with 18 points and 14 assists as Indiana won its fifth consecutive game.
T.J. McConnell, who had missed his four 3-point attempts in his first 14 games was 3-for-3 from behind the arc en route to 19 points. He also had 10 assists..
— The Associated Press
Oshae Brissett scores had 18 points as the Pacers bench accounted for 71 points.
Franz Wagner led Orlando with 20 points. Gary Harris, a 2012 Indiana Mr. Basketball from Hamilton Southeastern High School in nearby Fishers, scored 18 points for the Magic.
The Pacers shot 50% from the field while the Magic hit 42.4%.
Indiana led 54-45 at the half and increased the lead to 86-67 after three.
The game was a contrast to Saturday night’s game where the Pacers had slipped past the Magic 114-113 in the first of back-to-back home games.