Signage at the Virgin Islands National Park’s Annaberg Historic District on St. John is being revised, and the public is invited to provide input on the proposed new signs.
Exhibit text and illustrations have been worked on for six months in a collaboration with National Park Service staff on St. John and Harpers Ferry Center, and local and regional individuals with expertise in St. John’s cultural history, archaeology, and natural history. Exhibit text and illustrations are in their third and final review for accuracy. After this final review period, which ends today at 11:59 p.m., the exhibits will be finalized, approved, and sent for fabrication.
Input should be specific with suggestions for proposed changes.
To view the proposed Annaberg signage, visit https://bit.ly/3hDj860. To provide input via Google form, visit https://bit.ly/3yVQnXT.