Cavaliers 147, Nets 135: Kyrie Irving returned from his personal “pause” to score 37 points in his first game with Kevin Durant and James Harden but the new-look, star-studded Brooklyn Nets gave up 42 to Collin Sexton and lost in double overtime to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
Sexton scored 15 points in the second OT — most of them over Irving — for the Cavs, who outplayed the Nets all night. Sexton dropped two 3-pointers and fed Taurean Prince for another in a span of 55 seconds as Cleveland put away Brooklyn.
Durant led Brooklyn with 38 points and Harden added 21. But Brooklyn’s “Big 3” couldn’t do enough to outlast Sexton, who missed Cleveland’s last five games with a sprained ankle.
As he knocked down one big shot after another in the second OT, players on Cleveland’s bench were tackling each other in delight. Cedi Osman added 25 points and Prince — acquired in the four-team deal that brought Harden to Brooklyn — 17 in his Cavs debut.
Mavericks 124, Pacers 112: Kristaps Porzingis looks as if he’s rounding into form.
The timing couldn’t be better for Dallas.
The All-Star forward scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, both season highs, to help the Mavericks take control late in the third quarter before pulling away for a victory at Indiana.
Luka Doncic had another triple double — 13 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists — and Porzingis taking advantage inside, the Mavs turned things around. The short-handed Pacers have lost two straight by double digits, their two most lopsided losses of the season. Malcolm Brogdon had 26 points and Domantis Sabonis finished with 25 points and nine rebounds, ending his streak of consecutive double-doubles at 13.
76ers 117, Celtics 109: Joel Embiid has been the early season MVP for the Sixers. At this rate, the All-Star center could be in contention for a bigger prize.
Embiid had 42 points and 10 rebounds, and Tobias Harris scored 22 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a win over the Boston Celtics.
Embiid is off to the best start of his career and topped 40 points for the second time in three games. He shot 12 of 19 from the floor (one 3-pointer) and was 17 of 21 from the free-throw line.
Ben Simmons had 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Sixers.
Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points and Marcus Smart had 25. Kemba Walker scored 19 points in his second game of the season after he missed the first 11 with a left knee injury.
Hawks 123, Pistons 115: Trae Young scored 38 points, John Collins had 31 and the Atlanta Hawks rallied to beat Jerami Grant and the Detroit Pistons in overtime.
Grant had a career-high 32 points, including all of Detroit’s nine points in overtime, to continue his hot start to the season. It wasn’t enough for the Pistons.
Clint Capela had 27 points and a career-high 26 rebounds for Atlanta (7-7). The Pistons (3-11) have the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Young scored 21 points in the third period, when Atlanta charged back after trailing by 14 points. After Young’s three-point play cut Detroit’s lead to 81-78, the Pistons scored the final 11 points of the period, including six by Grant.
Grant has scored 20 or more points in 13 consecutive games. He opened the season with nine points in a loss at Minnesota and then launched his career-long streak with 28 points against Cleveland on Dec. 26.
The Hawks were short-handed. Forwards De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) and Cam Reddish (left knee contusion) were ruled out during pregame warmups. Reddish missed his third consecutive game.
Heat 111, Raptors 102: Kendrick Nunn scored 28 points and the injury-plagued Miami Heat pulled away in the second half for a win over the Toronto Raptors.
Bam Adebayo had 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for Miami, and Kelly Olynyk added 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Despite missing four key players, the Heat (6-7) won their second straight.
Fred VanVleet had 24 points and nine assists for the Raptors (5-9), whose three-game winning streak ended. Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby scored 18 points each for Toronto, which shot 30.2% (13 for 43) in the second half.
After scoring Toronto’s first seven points of the game, Kyle Lowry finished with eight points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
— The Associated Press