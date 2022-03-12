WASHINGTON (AP) — Even though winter doesn’t slip away until next weekend, time has its marching orders. In mainland United States, it’s time to “spring” forward.
Daylight saving time announces its entrance at 2 a.m. Sunday for most of the country.
Consequently, millions of Americans will lose an hour’s sleep but not in the U.S. Virgin Islands or Puerto Rico. After the change, the time in the Virgin Islands, which is in the Atlantic Time Zone, will be the same as in the Eastern Time Zone in the United States. That means schedules for television shows in the Virgin Islands will be on Eastern Daylight Time — instead of an hour behind. We don’t go back to standard time until Nov. 6.
DST became a national standard in the U.S. in 1966 with the passage of the Uniform Time Act. States either have to change the clocks at a specified time or stick with standard time throughout the year.
In 2007, the federal government expanded daylight saving time in order to reduce energy consumption.
Daylight saving time now accounts for about 65% of the year.
Federal law does allow states to remain in standard time all year, but states must first get approval from Congress before making daylight saving time permanent.
A poll conducted last October shows that most Americans want to avoid switching between daylight saving and standard time, though there is no consensus behind which should be used all year.
The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found only 25% of Americans said they preferred to switch back and forth between standard and daylight saving time.
Forty-three percent of Americans said they would like to see standard time used during the entire year. Thirty-two percent say they would prefer that daylight saving time be used all year.
— . Standard time hibernates until Nov. 6. It will stay lighter for longer into the evening but the sun will rise later in the morning than it has during the months of standard time.
Remember to set clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night.
