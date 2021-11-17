Relatives and friends, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Janice Imelda Maynard-Stancliffe, who died Oct. 22, in Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Eugenie (Frazy) Maynard; and her, son, Deon Maynard.
She leaves to mourn her father, Elihu Maynard; husband, Edward Stancliffe; three children: daughter, Carla Blake; sons, Marvin Stancliffe and Jason Stancliffe; stepchildren, Jasmine Weeks in Nevis; Blandel Browne in Nevis; and Llewelyn Paris in Nevis; sister, Dr. Bianca Maynard; two brothers, Clement Maynard and Nicholas Maynard; brother-in-law, Conrad Stancliffe; six grandchildren, Joy Maynard, Zavier Stancliffe, Jahkeim Bourgeios, Nyjah Bourgeois, Caleed Garvey and Caleeda Garvey; niece, Saydaisa Maynard; nephews, Tyrone Christian Jr., Makim Christian and Nicholas Maynard Jr.; great-nieces, Tyler and Journey Christian; aunts, Dorice Dorsett, Eda Gumbs; uncle, Amboise Stuart and family; special cousin, Rosina Stuart, Albert “Bun” Larmony, and Elroy “Ojiah” Stuart; special friends, Gloria Conner, Rose Brooks, and Angela Carty; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial celebration will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, at Blyden Memorial Chapel.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com.