Jets QB Darnold returns to practice, has chance to play
NEW YORK — New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold practiced for the first time since spraining his throwing shoulder and could have a chance to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
Darnold was listed as a limited participant Wednesday, which is a positive development for the young quarterback.
“Right now, we’re just saying that all options are available,” coach Adam Gase said before practice. “We’ll have him on a pitch count.”
Darnold sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1. He briefly left the game to be examined before returning, but hadn’t practiced or played since. Joe Flacco has started the last two games at quarterback for the Jets.
“I think the biggest thing is how is he going to feel tomorrow?” Gase said. “We just want to make sure that if there’s anything that really lingers or anything when he’s throwing, that’s kind of his red flag of, ‘Hey, I’ve got to let you guys know.’ I think the trainers and Sam have done a good job of communicating back and forth to make sure they’re on the same page and relaying that information to us to make sure that we know what’s going on.”
Darnold has thrown some passes on the side during practices, but hadn’t been involved in individual or team drills since the injury. Gase said both Darnold and Flacco would get snaps during the team period. The Jets will decide later in the week who’ll start.
Browns’ Mayfield ignoring critics, ‘noise’ aimed at him
CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield’s getting blitzed from every direction right now.
He’s ducking from the barrage.
Cleveland’s quarterback has been under a steady attack this week following a dreadful performance in Pittsburgh, a two-interception outing that has brought out his critics and fueled their argument that he’s not the one to lead the Browns back to the playoffs or NFL relevance.
On Wednesday, Mayfield shot back.
“I don’t give a damn what they say,” Mayfield said on a Zoom call. “It is within this building. We know we can do better. I know I can do better. The outside noise does not matter. They get paid to talk. We get paid to do our work.”
In the aftermath of Sunday’s 38-7 loss to the Steelers, who returned an interception for a touchdown on Cleveland’s first possession and pummeled Mayfield for three quarters, the QB’s play was harshly panned and the Browns (4-2) were labeled as overrated on several national TV shows.
Mayfield went 10 of 18 for 119 yards with two picks — he has four in the last four quarters — and a 54.9 passer rating before being pulled by coach Kevin Stefanski, who didn’t want the Steelers to do any more physical damage to his QB already dealing with bruised ribs.
The next day, several prominent analysts piled on, picking apart Mayfield’s game with one going as far as saying wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry should demand trades.
Seahawks uncertain about Adams, waiting for Gordon
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks still don’t know when or if they’ll get the services of wide receiver Josh Gordon this season and if his current suspension will be lifted by the NFL.
They continue to be linked in rumors about another currently suspended wide receiver in free agent Antonio Brown.
They brought back a familiar face by signing linebacker Mychal Kendricks to the practice squad.
And their biggest offseason acquisition — safety Jamal Adams — might miss a third straight game because of a groin injury.
Coming back from its bye week, the last remaining unbeaten team in the NFC seemed filled with news on Wednesday.
In the immediate future, the most pressing was the ongoing uncertainty about Adams and his recovery from a groin strain suffered in Week 3 against Dallas. Adams sat out wins over Miami and Minnesota, but Seattle coach Pete Carroll believed prior to the bye week that Adams would be ready to return for Sunday’s game at division rival Arizona.
But Adams was not on the practice field on Wednesday. Carroll said the team is still waiting to find out when Adams can go at full speed.
