LOS ANGELES — Two jets carrying about 350 Americans have arrived in California at Travis Air Force Base after fleeing the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China.
One of the aircraft was scheduled to refuel at the base near Vacaville before heading to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego later Wednesday. According to the U.S. Northern Command, the travelers are subject to a 14-day federal quarantine under orders from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At Miramar, space has been set aside at a bachelors quarters complex and a base inn to house the passengers, who include families with children.
According to Dr. Christopher Braden, a deputy director with the CDC deployed to handle repatriation flights from China, everyone on the planes were screened for symptoms of coronavirus before boarding in China. They will undergo the same screening process when they land at Miramar.
“If there is anybody who is ill or who has fever, they are not allowed on the plane,” Braden said. “Once they arrive, another screening is the first thing that we will do on this end, and if there are any people who have symptoms and/or fever, consistent with coronavirus infection, they are transported to a medical facility for a full medical evaluation and isolation.”
Miramar and Travis are two of the four U.S. facilities the Department of Defense tapped to house quarantined Americans. The others are Fort Carson in Colorado and Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. March Air Force Base in Riverside County has also set up tents on its tarmac.
