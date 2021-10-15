Job fair postponed Oct 15, 2021 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The V.I. Bureau of Corrections virtual job fair slated for Monday has been postponed, the bureau said Thursday. Call 340-714-8300 for further information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Search Get the news that matters most Latest News CDRA receives nearly $338K to finish remodeling St. Croix drag strip Work to resume on St. Croix stadium project Health reports three more COVID-19 deaths on St. Croix, death toll reaches 78 Historic Preservation Committee hears applications for ferry dock, ATM kiosk Universities start changing police practices in the aftermath of Floyd’s killing How San Diego grew into a magnet for Nobel-quality talent in science She survived COVID. Now she wants more resources for hospitals to treat critical care patients Kate McCue to captain new Celebrity Beyond cruise ship marking career 'culmination'