Lennon’s ‘angry’ letter to Ky. man up for auction
LEXINGTON, Ky. — An angry letter John Lennon wrote to a Lexington man about his religious beliefs is going up for auction.
“Listen, Brother, Why don’t you Jesus Freaks get off peoples backs?” Lennon said in the handwritten letter dated Oct. 1, 1971.
He continued, “its been the same for two thousand years — wont you ever learn? those who know do not speak, those who speak do not know, your peace of mind doesn’t show in your neurotic letter, son. One mans meat — brother! Peace off!”
The missive, written on the letterhead of Apple, the Beatles’ record label, is signed “John & Yoko, ’71.”
The framed note and envelope addressed by Lennon himself, along with a matchbook and statement of provenance, are up for bidding online through RR Auction.
The recipient of the note was Tom Bonfield, who at the time lived in an apartment at 628 Lawrence Street, which is in the South Hill neighborhood near the University of Kentucky campus.
Lennon was writing in response to a letter Bonfield had sent him about his Christian faith.
Bonfield said that he didn’t intend to tick Lennon off.
Bonfield said that when he listened to the album “Imagine,” it conveyed “a feeling of hopelessness” to him, so he wrote to Lennon about it.
“I wrote that things were not so negative, and went on to share my religious beliefs in an uplifting and non-threatening manner,” Bonfield wrote.
Bidding begins Nov. 12 and starts at $2,500. The auction house estimates that it could sell for $25,000 to $35,000.
After court loss, Depp out as wizard in ‘Beasts’ flick
Johnny Depp, still reeling from what he calls a “surreal” court loss in his United Kingdom libel case this week, is out as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts” film franchise.
The actor revealed the news Friday in an Instagram post.
“I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request,” Depp wrote in a short statement. He also thanked fans for their “love and concern.”
“The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal,” he continued.
“My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.”
A Warner Bros. spokesperson confirmed the casting news Friday.
Depp played Grindelwald in 2016’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and 2018’s “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” both of which starred Eddie Redmayne as novelist J.K. Rowling’s quirky “magizoologist” Newt Scamander.
The 57-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star had been scheduled to return in the magical franchise’s third installment, originally due out in November 2021. But that was before he lost his libel case earlier this week against a British tabloid that labeled him a “wife beater” in a 2018 article.
The court’s decision Monday came after a trial in which Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard, 34, presented scandalous conflicting testimony about their turbulent years together — testimony that included admissions of heavy drug use by Depp and allegations of violence on both sides.
Megachurch Pastor Lentz fired, admits to adultery
NEW YORK — Carl Lentz, the celebrity magnet of a pastor who brought the global megachurch Hillsong from Australia to the United States, has been fired, acknowledging on Instagram that he cheated on his wife.
The leader of HillsongNYC, who once ministered to Justin Bieber and a bevy of other celebrities and sports stars, wrote: “When you lead out of an empty place, you make choices that have real consequences. I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that.”
Lentz and wife, Laura, who met as students at Hillsong’s training college in Sydney, arrived in New York in 2010 to spread the church’s style of mass gatherings, a slick online reach and Grammy-winning Christian rock music throughout the U.S. The church is popular among millennials and others.
The couple lives in Montclair, New Jersey. They married in 2003 and have three children.
Brian Houston, a global senior pastor and founder of Hillsong, said in a message to the church’s East Coast congregants Wednesday that Lentz was fired “following ongoing discussions in relationship to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures.”
— The Associated Press