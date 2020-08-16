Forecasters are monitoring two new tropical waves
Forecasters are monitoring two new tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday as two other systems, what was left of previous Tropical Depression Josephine and Post-Tropical Cyclone Kyle, lost steam.
One of the tropical waves is moving quickly about 850 miles east of the Windward Islands and has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next five days, forecasters said. The other is further east off the coast of Africa and also has a 40% chance of development mid-to-late this week.
Initial forecasts for the waves at 8 a.m. Sunday predict that the one closest to the Caribbean will move west across the Caribbean Sea toward Central America. The wave near Africa is projected to move northwest toward the Caribbean.
Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Josephine was “losing organization” Sunday morning 155 miles north northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, with maximum sustained winds decreasing to 35 mph and expected to weaken further. Josephine is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone or dissipate by today.