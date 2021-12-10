Josh Duggar found guilty in child pornography case
Josh Duggar, who appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” has been found guilty after facing two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.
The jury in Fayetteville, Ark., found the 33-year-old Duggar guilty on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count when he’s sentenced at a later date.
The trial, originally scheduled for July, was postponed to November. A jury was seated in the case Nov. 30 as they heard testimony from computer analysts, friends of the Duggar family and other witnesses for several days.
Prosecutors say child pornography was downloaded to the computer at the used-car lot where Duggar worked in May 2019. Duggar’s attorneys said they planned to defend his case “aggressively and thoroughly.”
Federal authorities said they began investigating Duggar after a Little Rock police detective found child porn files were being shared by a computer traced to Duggar. A federal agent testified in May that images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned.
Duggar’s arrest came less than a week after his wife announced on Instagram that she was pregnant with their seventh child.
The Duggar family rose to fame with their TLC show “19 Kids and Counting,” which chronicled the personal life of Arkansas parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Josh is their eldest son.
TLC canceled “19 Kids and Counting” in 2015 following a sexual abuse scandal involving revelations that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter when he was a young teen.
Six years later, ex-treasure hunter still stuck in jail
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former deep-sea treasure hunter is preparing to mark his sixth year in jail for refusing to disclose the whereabouts of 500 missing coins made from gold found in an historic shipwreck.
Research scientist Tommy Thompson has been held in contempt of court since Dec. 15, 2015, for that refusal. He is also incurring a daily fine of $1,000.
Thompson’s case dates to his discovery of the S.S. Central America, known as the Ship of Gold, in 1988. The gold rush-era ship sank in a hurricane off South Carolina in 1857 with thousands of pounds of gold aboard, contributing to an economic panic.
Despite an investors lawsuit and a federal court order, Thompson, 69, still won’t cooperate with authorities trying to find those coins, according to court records, federal prosecutors and the judge who found Thompson in contempt.
Thompson says he’s already said everything he knows about the coins. Thompson pleaded guilty in April 2015 for his failure to appear for a 2012 hearing and was sentenced to two years in prison and a $250,000 fine. But Thompson’s criminal sentence has been delayed until the issue of the gold coins is resolved.
2021 the highest-winning year ever for U.S. casinos
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — America’s casinos have won more money this year than ever before, according to figures released Thursday from a national gambling trade association.
The American Gaming Association said U.S. casinos have already broken the record for most money won in a single year at $44.15 billion.
Those figures are based on reports through October, as well as on a handful of states that have released results from November.
The total surpassed the record set in all of 2019, which was $43.65 billion.
And with many more states still to report November revenue figures, as well as all the December reports, that number will climb even higher. The figures do not include tribal casinos.
October highlights nationwide include in-person gambling continuing to drive the industry’s recovery, with brick-and-mortar activity generating $3.97 billion, topping pre-pandemic totals by 16% from October 2019.
Americans wagered a record $7.05 billion on sports in 25 jurisdictions in October, bringing the year-to-date total amount bet to $42.19 billion.
— The Associated Press
That is nearly double the amount wagered in all of 2020 when just 17 markets were operating.
With some data yet to be reported, commercial sports books kept nearly $408 million after paying out winning bets and other expenses in October, surpassing the previous monthly record of $405 million set in September,
Internet gambling generated $357 million in revenue, up 129% from October 2020, which is also a new monthly record.
And Colorado, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania and South Dakota surpassed annual state revenue records. Connecticut launched sports betting and internet gambling in October.
Combined October revenue from traditional casino gambling, sports betting and internet betting was $4.75 billion, the second-highest monthly total ever and an increase of 30.7 % compared to October 2019.
The industry has now surpassed $4 billion in monthly gambling revenue for eight consecutive months. Before this year, monthly revenue had never topped $4 billion.