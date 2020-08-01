Yankees 5, Red Sox 1
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge homered for the third straight night, Jordan Montgomery cut up one of the league’s hottest lineups in his 2020 debut and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox on Friday in their first home game of this coronavirus-shortened season.
Judge took aim at Yankee Stadium’s short right field porch in the third, a half-inning after starting a double play from right. Gio Urshela and Brett Gardner hit their first home runs of the season, and New York improved to 5-1.
Michael Chavis homered for Boston and Phillips Valdez impressed over 2 2/3 scoreless innings, but the club couldn’t overcome another poor start by Ryan Weber (0-2).
Montgomery (1-0) pitched 5 2/3 innings against a lineup that entered the day leading the majors in batting average (.276) and the AL in OPS (.783). The left-hander limited the Red Sox to a run, five hits and a walk with four strikeouts.
The 27-year-old Montgomery made just two appearances, one start, last season after recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Braves 11, Mets 10
ATLANTA — Former Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud drove in five runs, including three with a bases-loaded double that capped a five-run eighth, and the Atlanta Braves rallied from a six-run deficit for a wild win over New York.
D’Arnaud had three hits. The biggest was the double off Seth Lugo that gave Atlanta the lead and completed the comeback from deficits of 8-2 and 10-5.
Dansby Swanson’s RBI single started the scoring in Atlanta’s decisive inning before Ender Inciarte scored on a wild pitch from Dellin Betances to cut New York’s lead to 10-8.
Yoenis Céspedes had a two-run double in New York’s six-run fifth inning, J.D. Davis hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs. Robinson Canó had three hits, including a homer.
Braves left-hander Sean Newcomb gave up six runs in 4 1/3 innings.
White Sox 3, Royals 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Adam Engel hit a three-run homer in the second inning, and that was all the offense the Chicago White Sox needed in a tough win against Kansas City that spoiled the Royals’ home opener.
Dallas Keuchel picked up the win for the White Sox. Alex Colome converted his first save opportunity.
Kuechel (2-0) worked out of trouble seemingly the entire game. He retired the Royals in order in only one inning, and allowed just two runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out three.
Tigers 7, Reds 2
DETROIT — Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit bullpen combined on a three-hitter, Austin Romine and Travis Demeritte each drove in two runs and the Tigers beat the Cincinnati Reds.
Turnbull led the majors in losses last season as a rookie, going 3-17 and dropping his last 13 decisions. The 27-year-old righty pitched five effective innings at Cincinnati last weekend in getting a no-decision in his first start, then fared well in his second time against the Reds.
Turnbull (1-0) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings.
Twins 4, Indians 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Max Kepler hit his second leadoff home run of the season, Alex Avila added his first homer for Minnesota, and the Twins beat the Cleveland Indians.
Randy Dobnak (1-1) pitched five scoreless innings for Minnesota.
Mike Clevinger (0-1) allowed four runs in four innings for Cleveland, which ended its streak of seven straight starts by pitchers throwing at least six innings with two runs or fewer. Clevinger gave up six hits and walked five.
Kepler, who led off the season with a home run against the Chicago White Sox, started a three-run first inning with his third homer of the year. Eddie Rosario added a pair of hits, including a two-run double in the first.
— The Associated Press