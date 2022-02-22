Jury adjourns for the day without verdict in Arbery case
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery on a residential street acted out of “pent-up racial anger” and should be convicted of hate crimes, a federal prosecutor told a jury Monday. Defense attorneys argued that the Black man was fatally shot in self-defense and had acted suspiciously during prior trips to the neighborhood.
The jury of eight white people, three Black people and one Hispanic person adjourned without a verdict Monday evening after deliberating about for about three hours following closing legal arguments in U.S. District Court. Verdicts on hate crime charges rest not on whether the pursuit and shooting were justified, but whether they were motivated by racism.
The jury was to resume deliberations this morning.
The trial, which began a week ago, has been taking place simultaneously with that of three former Minneapolis police officers who have been charged with violating the civil rights of George Floyd. Floyd died on May 25, 2020, when then-officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground and pressed a knee to his neck for what authorities say was 9 1/2 minutes. Defense attorneys for the third officer rested their case Monday, paving the way for closing arguments.
In Georgia, prosecutor Christopher Perras argued that Travis McMichael “was just looking for a reason” to hurt a Black person when the 25-year-old Arbery jogged past his home on a Sunday afternoon. Perras cited a slew of racist comments and videos the defendant had posted online.
5 dead as northern Europe battered by stormy weather
BERLIN — Meteorologists warned Thursday that northern Europe could be battered by a series of storms over the coming days after strong winds swept across the region overnight, killing at least five people, downing power lines and causing widespread travel delays.
Train service was halted in Scotland, Wales, parts of England and the Netherlands due to trees and power lines that fell during the storm, named Storm Dudley by Britain’s Met Office weather service.
Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport warned travelers that flights would be delayed due to the high winds. Lufthansa and other airlines also canceled several flights due to the storm, which was nicknamed Ylenia in Germany.
The Dutch rail company, NS, said it was cancelling all domestic and international trains Friday from 2 p.m. as the country’s weather service issued a warning for high winds.
“It is possible that trees will blow onto tracks and cause dangerous situations,” the service said.
Two motorists in Germany, one aged 37 and the other 55, were killed after trees fell onto their cars in Bad Bevensen, south of Hamburg, and in the Harz region southwest of Berlin. A car passenger died near Osnabrueck after the vehicle’s trailer was blown into the path of a truck.
Israel successfully tests naval air defense system
JERUSALEM — Israel on Monday said it successfully tested a new naval air defense system, intercepting a series of threats in what officials called a key layer of protection against Iran and its proxies in the region.
The “C-Dome” system is a naval version of the Iron Dome, which has been used to shoot down rockets fired from the Gaza Strip for the past decade. The C-Dome is being installed on Israel’s latest-generation corvette warships, which protect Israel’s coastline and offshore natural gas assets in the Mediterranean.
The tests simulated a number of incoming threats, including rockets, cruise missiles and drones, the Defense Ministry said.
“The systems that we are developing as part of Israel’s multi-tier missile defense array enable us to operate against Iranian proxies in the region and defend against their weapon systems, which are constantly being upgraded,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said.
Howard gets $2M to digitize Black newspaper archive
Howard University has received a $2 million donation to digitize a major collection of Black newspaper archives in hopes of making it more broadly available to researchers and the public.
The Black Press Archives, dating to the 1970s, contains over 2,000 newspaper titles from the U.S. and countries in Africa and the Caribbean. It includes well-known U.S. papers like the Chicago Defender and New York Amsterdam News as well as publications in French, Xhosa and Kiswahili.
But most of the collection has been inaccessible to the public, with only a small percentage of materials microfilmed and the physical copies fragile, said Benjamin Talton, director of Howard’s Moorland-Spingarn Research Center, which houses the archives.
“Once digitized, Howard’s Black Press Archive will be the largest, most diverse, and the world’s most accessible Black newspaper database,” he said in an email.
Howard is a historically Black university located n Washington, D.C.
— The Associated Press
, helped get the grant from the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, which supports social justice causes in journalism and the arts.
It’s important to have access to the Black papers to have a better sense of the past, said Pulitzer winner and New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, who founded the journalism center to increase diversity in the industry.
“We will be able to go back and look at these archives and these newspapers and the way the Black press was covering the world and have a greater understanding of who we are as a society, who we were back then and who we are now,” she said. “Right now, we really are only getting a very narrow part of the story, and that is the part of the story told through power and through the ruling class.”
U of Alabama VP resigns, accused of soliciting prostitution
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A University of Alabama official has resigned after being arrested on a charge of soliciting prostitution.
Tuscaloosa police said Former Vice President of Student Life Myron Pope, 50, is free on $1,000 bond after his arrest Thursday on the misdemeanor charge, news outlets reported.
“I have difficult news to share today. Vice President of Student Life Myron Pope has resigned from the university following his recent arrest,” university President Stuart R. Bell said in a statement emailed Friday.
Pope was among 15 men arrested during a prostitution sting Thursday and Friday, news outlets reported.
Pope told The Associated Press on Monday that he is working on a statement that he probably will release Tuesday.
Capt. Phil Simpson, commander of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, said in a press release on Saturday that the men had arranged through an app to pay for sex and were arrested after showing up at the agreed location and talking with an undercover officer.
Pope was on the Alabama football team that won the Sugar Bowl after the 1992 season. He earned his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at Alabama.
Bell said he will appoint an interim vice president of student life.
Pope was Alabama’s director of recruitment programs/alternative certification and a clinical assistant professor in the higher education administrative program from 1997 to 2000, and became a vice president in May 2020.
A native of Sweet Water, Pope was a walk-on tight end and linebacker under former Alabama coach Gene Stallings. His undergraduate degree was in history and his graduate degrees were in higher education administration.
As head of the school’s Division of Student Life, he worked to provide support for students through programs including health and recreation, career counseling, the student center, student media and residential communities.
Before returning to the university he was chief of strategic engagement for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. He also served 14 years in vice presidential positions at the University of Central Oklahoma.