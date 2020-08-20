MILWAUKEE — Stepping into history as the Democratic nominee for vice president, Kamala Harris offered her life story Wednesday night as a model of what America can achieve when it chooses diversity over division and unshackles itself from prejudice and pessimism.
In a moment without precedent, California’s junior senator — the daughter of a mother from India and father from Jamaica — became the first woman of color to run on a major party ticket. She is the first Black woman and the first South Asian woman ever nominated, and the first politician from west of the Rockies chosen by Democrats.
The third night of the Democratic National Convention, which has nominated Joe Biden for president, began with an intense collection of videos featuring victims of gun violence and their families.
They included an Indiana mother of a child who was severely disabled by a gunshot to the back of his head while he was dancing at a party, and former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot in the head from less than 3 feet away.
Harris’ acceptance speech capped the evening. She cited the vision instilled by her mother of “a country where we may not agree on every detail, but we are united by the fundamental belief that every human being is of infinite worth, deserving of compassion, dignity and respect,” according to prepared remarks.
“Today, that country feels distant,” she said. “Donald Trump’s failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods.”
Harris will call the November election a choice between an incumbent president who sows chaos and division and “a president who will bring all of us together — Black, white, Latino, Asian, Indigenous — to achieve the future we collectively want.”
For all the history, Harris’ role on the Democratic ticket is carefully prescribed: to take the fight to Trump and let Biden stay on a relatively higher plain.
The former prosecutor, who thrilled Democrats nationwide by lacerating Trump’s aides and nominees in Senate hearings, will take to the chore with relish.
“We have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons,” she said.
Her time on the national stage was one of the important factors that made Biden select her as his running mate — notwithstanding a heated clash at the first Democratic debate in June 2019 — setting the stage for Wednesday’s walk into the history books.