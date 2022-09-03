Dan Sideris and his wife, Carrie Sideris, of Newton, Mass., walk along a sidewalk as they return to door-to-door visits as Jehovah's Witnesses, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Boston. From coast to coast, members of the Christian denomination fanned out in cities and towns Thursday to share literature and converse about God for the first time since March 2020. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)