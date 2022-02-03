Grizzlies 120, Knicks 108: Jaren Jackson Jr. had 26 points and 10 rebounds, Ja Morant added 23 points and nine assists and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 120-108 on Wednesday night.
Morant had some of his usual high-flying highlight plays, but shot just 9 for 27 from the field, missing all six 3-point attempts.
But the Grizzlies go well beyond their first-time All-Star. Rookie Ziaire Williams scored a season-high 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting, while Jackson, Desmond Bane and De’Anthony Melton all hit four 3-pointers.
Morant had his streak of 30-point games stopped at seven, but the Grizzlies bounced back from an overtime loss in Philadelphia on Monday night to win for the fourth time in five games.
Evan Fournier scored 30 points for the Knicks, who lost for the seventh time in nine games ahead of a difficult five-game Western Conference trip that starts Saturday against the Lakers
Celtics 113, Hornets 107: Josh Richardson made six 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Jayson Tatum hit two key free throws and finished with 19 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Charlotte Hornets 113-107, overcoming a career-best 38 points by LaMelo Ball.
Marcus Smart scored 22 points and Jaylen Brown 15 as Boston won its third straight.
Terry Rozier scored 23 points, P.J. Washington 16, Kelly Oubre Jr. 15, and Mason Plumlee had 17 rebounds for the Hornets, who have lost four of six.
Boston shot 14 for 36 from 3-point range and Charlotte made 12 of 40 from long distance.
Rozier’s 3-pointer from the top of the key tied it at 107 with 62 seconds left.
Tatum then hit two free throws and, after Robert Williams III blocked Washington’s 3-point attempt, Smart hit two free throws with 15.6 seconds to play.
Magic 119, Pacers 118: Gary Harris scored 22 points and Wendell Carter Jr. had 19 points and 18 rebounds to rally the Orlando Magic past the Indiana Pacers 119-118.
Harris scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, including two key 3-pointers.
Indiana led by 17 midway through the third, but the margin had dwindled by the end of the period.
Caris LeVert led the Pacers with 26 points, and rookie Terry Taylor posted his first career double-double with 24 points and 16 rebounds. Torrey Craig added 22 points.
Harris hit consecutive 3s to tie it at 108 with 1:50 left. Cole Anthony then stole the ball and hit two free throws to give the Magic their first lead.
Franz Wagner’s three-point play put Orlando in front for good at 113-110. Wagner finished with 17 points.
With the Pacers trailing by four, Justin Holiday hit a 3 at the buzzer.
Indiana led 81-64 midway through the third quarter before the Magic scored eight straight points to cut it to 86-80. They tied it at 88 early in the fourth.
Wizards 106, Sixers 103: Montrezl Harrell blew kisses to the Philly crowd on a bucket that kept Washington’s upset rolling.
Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma did their part to help the Wizards kiss their losing streak goodbye.
Dinwiddie scored the go-ahead bucket with 90 seconds left in the game and had his first career triple-double to lead the Washington Wizards to a 106-103 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Dinwiddie had 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Kuzma scored 24 points and the Wizards snapped a six-game losing streak.
Joel Embiid had 27 points and 14 rebounds for the Sixers but missed a couple of gimmes and had a tying shot late blocked by Kuzma that could have changed the game.
Tyrese Maxey scored 22 points for the Sixers.
The Sixers pulled off perhaps their most improbable win of the season on Monday when they played without Embiid and gutted out an overtime win against Memphis. With Beal out, the scuffling Wizards — 9½-point underdogs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook — gamely pulled off perhaps their most unlikely win of the season.
— The Associated Press
Kuzma played like Washington’s version of Embiid for the night and hit four 3s on 10 of 19 shooting overall. He left a 30-footer fly to close the third, and when it brushed through the net, the Wizards grabbed an 81-79 lead.
Embiid was named the Eastern Conference player of the month for a January where he averaged 34 points, 10.8 rebounds and took the Sixers to the brink of first place. Embiid, though, was flat in the first quarter, and missed 4 of 5 shots at the same time Washington made 10 of 17.
The early hole helped end the Sixers’ five-game winning streak.
“It took us a long time to get going,” Maxey said. “We had a slow start and it was hard for us to recover.”
Nothing, though, could rattled the Wizards. They were coming of a tough 112-98 loss a night earlier at Milwaukee and showed toughness down the stretch given the back-to-back schedule and Beal’s absence.
“This is the NBA We won the other night without Joel and people don’t get that,” Rivers said. “People are like how could you lose or win those games? Because other guys on the team want to win, too. And they’re good.”
TIP-INS
Wizards: C Thomas Bryant missed the game with a sprained right ankle.
76ers: G Seth Curry sat out with backed spasms.
JOERGER RETURNS
Sixers assistant coach Dave Joerger returned on a full-time basis after missing most of the last two months undergoing cancer treatment. Joerger’s treatments concluded in mid-December, and he will continue his recovery while with the team.
“Words can’t describe how grateful I am to be back around this basketball team,” he said. “Thank you all, from the bottom of my heart. For now, I’m energized by the trajectory of this 76ers team and am looking forward to helping our group reach the ultimate goal of an NBA championship.”
Joerger thanked his family and the organization for their support in his recovery.
“He’s gone through a lot, far more than anyone knows,” Rivers said. “The fact he’s coaching this year is a miracle. I’d say four weeks ago, there was no way he was going to coach this year. The fact he’s doing it is just really good.”
UP NEXT
Wizards: Host Phoenix on Saturday.
76ers: Play Friday at Dallas.