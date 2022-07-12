FILE — Gambling tables are set inside the casino during the opening ceremony of the Venetian Macao Resort in Macao, Aug. 28, 2007. Losing money due to COVID, the American casino giants that helped make Macao the “Las Vegas of Asia” face a fresh challenge: The tiny Chinese territory wants them to reduce its reliance on gambling by building theme parks and other tourist attractions. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)