Registration now open for CBCC’s Bizarre Bazaar
The 10th annual Bizarre Bazaar, a fundraiser for the Coral Bay Community Council, is now accepting vendor registrations.
The event is set for Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Oasis. Each vendor will pay a $100 fee to have a 10-foot-by-10-foot space from which to sell their goods. Vendors must bring their own equipment including tables, chairs, and shade.
Vendor set-up begins the morning of the event at 8:30 a.m. To register, contact Steve McKibben at augiegator@yahoo.com or 321-431-5597.
Friends of VINP’s Villas for the Park auction now open
Bidding on Friends of Virgin Islands National Park’s Villas for the Park auction is now open, with bidding set to close Nov. 25 at 3 p.m.
The auction catalogue features 43 hotels, villas, and cottages on St. John, St. Thomas, St. Croix, and Lovango offering an opportunity for both Virgin Islanders and those who live elsewhere to take a break and enjoy downtime in the islands. Created after the 2017 hurricanes when in-person events weren’t possible, this important fundraiser is now in its sixth year.
“A huge thank you to all of the places who have generously donated stays,” said Friends Executive Director Tonia Lovejoy. “We are continually in awe of the generosity in our community and the willingness to step up and help protect and preserve the magic that is Virgin Islands National Park.”
The auction catalog features the following hotels, villas, and cottages: Banana Tree Villa, Bombalassy Villa, Cane Bay Sanctuary, Catch ’n Keep Cottage, Coral Caribe Villa, Cruz Bay Boutique Hotel, Dahlia Villa, Dream Come True, Fish Tales Cottage, Gaia’s Pearl, Garden By The Sea, Just Add Rum, Lime Time, Lovango Resort & Beach Club, Marketplace Suites, Mayan Sky Villa, Heritage Cottage, Mykonos Villa, On A Clear Day, Paradise Crest, Perelandra Villa, Rainbow Hideaway, Rebecca’s Fancy, Riley’s Retreat, Siempre Azul, Stonehouse, Sunset Ridge Villa, The Fred Boutique Resort & Spa, The Hills St. John, The Green Iguana Hotel, The Other World Villa, The Ritz-Carlton, Tre Scalini Villa, Tropical Blessings, Villa Adagio, Villa Bonita, Villa Circe, Villa Dal Mare, Villa Di Pace, Villa Madeline, Wharfside Village Hotel, and Windsong Villa.
To learn about the work that the Friends does and to register for Villas For The Park Auction, visit www.friendsvinp.org.
School’s homecoming dance set for Dec. 10
Gifft Hill School will present “A Red Carpet Affair” Dec. 10 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Meada’s Plaza.
The homecoming dance event is open to all St. John high school students regardless of which school they attend. Dress is formal, and tickets are $30 apiece. Ticket sales end Dec. 7.
Activities will include music by DJ Dwayne, a photo booth, games, awards ceremony for best dressed, best dancer, and more.
Students should see their adviser for more information or to purchase tickets.