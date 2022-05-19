St. Johnian woodturner Avelino Samuel’s work will be featured in the yearlong exhibition, “This Present Moment: Crafting a Better World” at Washington, D.C.’s Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum. The exhibition, which opened May 13, runs through April 2, 2023.
The exhibition will highlight nearly 150 artworks from the museum’s permanent collection in a range of craft mediums from fiber and ceramics to glass and mixed media.
“The exhibition highlights the role that artists play in our world to spark essential conversations, stories of resilience, and methods of activism — showing us a more relational and empathetic world,” according to a statement from the museum. “It centers more expansive definitions and acknowledgments of often-overlooked histories and contributions of women, people of color, and other marginalized communities.”
The exhibition also marks the 50th anniversary of the Renwick Gallery.
A former educator, Avelino Samuel was born and raised in Coral Bay, where he first developed an interest in woodworking at a young age, according to a press release from Bajo El Sol Gallery, where Samuel exhibits his works.
“Today, his creations, both decorative and functional, reside in private collections across the globe,” the release stated. “Samuel is highly sought-out internationally for his woodturning demonstrations, which he has shared all over the world.”
After earning a master’s degree in industrial arts education from East Michigan University, Samuel returned to St. John where he taught industrial arts at Julius E. Sprauve School for 30 years. One of Samuel’s specialties is creating highly ornate hand-turned hollow vessels, primarily from local wood including genip, raintree, white prickle, and West Indian mahogany. He uses oils, polishes, natural stains, and lacquers, as well as hand-burning techniques, to give the vessels their striking textures and finishes.
“Samuel says he sometimes prefers the material to be the dominant voice in his pieces, while in other instances, the wood is worked to accent its character,” said the Bajo El Sol release. “His aim,” he says, “is to create objects that showcase the beauty of wood, and that appeal to both the visual and tactile senses.”
The pieces that will be featured in the Renwick exhibition were gifted to the Smithsonian by collectors Jeffrey Bernstein and Judith Chernoff.
“We are very proud to feature Avelino Samuel’s work at Bajo El Sol Gallery,” said Bajo El Sol Gallery director Priscilla Hintz Rivera Knight. “He is truly a master at his craft. We encourage anyone with a connection to the Virgin Islands who may find themselves in the Washington, D.C. area in the next year to visit the Renwick Gallery to see the work of Avelino Samuel alongside the work of his contemporaries.”