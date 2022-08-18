CZM Committee to hear testimony today on new Head Start building
The St. John Coastal Zone Management Committee will host a virtual meeting today at 4 p.m. to hear the Human Services Department’s proposal for a new Head Start building for St. John.
The department plans to propose the complete demolition and removal of the existing Head Start buildings and support structures, which were heavily damaged during Hurricane Irma, in preparation for the construction of a new facility. Replacement of the facility will be funded by the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018. The proposed design includes two buildings, one of approximately 1,695 square feet and the other of approximately 1,230 square feet; eight parking spaces including one handicap space; a playground area; a utility yard to accommodate a septic tank; a generator; and a cistern.
Application documents are available on the Dept. of Planning and Natural Resources website at https://dpnr.vi.gov/czm/programs-viczmp/federal-consistency-viczmp/. Signed statements concerning the proposed project can be submitted via email to czm@dpnr.vi.gov by Aug. 29 to become part of the hearing record. To join the virtual meeting, use Zoom ID 860 7528 0312 and passcode 567232.
Love City Strong to host ‘Ready in a Flash’ drive Friday
Representatives from Love City Strong will be in the Franklin Powell Sr. Park on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist residents with scanning and safely storing their important documents ahead of the peak of hurricane season.
Documents will be saved on a USB drive for residents to store in their disaster preparedness kit. Suggested items to have scanned include, but are not limited to birth certificates, driver’s licenses, social security cards, proof of home and land ownership documents, proof of rental, tax records, financial records, energy and internet bills or statements with meter/account numbers on them, insurance documents, medical information, vehicle documents, dependent documents, and photos of your home’s interior and exterior.
For more information, call 340-714-7744 or email info@lovecitystrongvi.org.
Volleyball clinic for grades 3 through 12 to begin next week
Gifft Hill School will host a volleyball clinic at its Trayser field next week from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
The clinic is open to all children in grades 3 through 12 regardless of which school they attend. To sign up, email GHS athletic director Francine Francis at francinefrancis@giffthillschool.org.
Next Coral Bay community meeting set for Aug. 27
Coral Bay Community Council and John’s Folly Learning Institute will host a community town hall meeting Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Oasis. Dept. of Public Works Commissioner Derek Gabriel and program manager Jomo McClean will be present to explain local road projects and planning during the meeting’s first hour. The second hour will be devoted to developing a community list of questions and issues for nonpartisan election candidate forums being planned for late September and early October. Representatives from several island nonprofits will be on hand as well. Families with children are welcome. CBCC will provide free food and beverages.
Registration now open for Friends of VINP’s Paddle the Park
Friends of Virgin Islands National Park’s annual Paddle the Park event is on for Nov. 13, and registration is now open for participants. This family-friendly event is open to all ages and skill levels, and raises funds for programs like turtle protection, mangrove research and restoration, and coral reef protection. Paddle boards can be rented from the Friends for the event. The organization is also seeking volunteers for the event. To register for the race, visit www.friendsvinp.org/paddle, and to sign up to volunteer, email jstone@friendsvinp.org.