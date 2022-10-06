The Coral Bay Community Council has announced the publication of The R-Words: Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose & Recycle: A How-to Guide to Solid Waste Reduction and Working Together to Make a Difference.
This 30-page booklet is an update of the 2017 R-Words booklet and is aimed at generating interest among Coral Bay and St. John residents about opportunities to reduce household trash through best use of disposal, recycling, and reuse options.
The CBCC worked closely with the V.I. Waste Management Authority to obtain and include the latest 2022 information on the proper disposal rules and methods for all forms of municipal solid waste and household hazardous waste on St. John. The manual also includes detailed information on the Island Green Living Association’s new aluminum and plastic recycling initiative, so that everyone can easily participate in this recycling effort.
Using the manual, everyone can: rethink strategies for purchases and trash disposal, reduce the waste created, re-use or repair items to save money and avoid buying new, repurpose old items to extend their life, and recycle many items that we use every day.
The manual also covers backyard composting and some project ideas to make use of items and materials that would otherwise end up being discarded.
“This is a practical ‘how-to’ manual that brings people up to date with the current disposal rules and recycling options,” said CBCC President Sharon Coldren. “Using these ideas, my family has been able to reduce the trash reaching the landfill. You could have a goal that one-third goes to your compost pile, one-third to recycling, and just one-third of your waste into the big bin. Try these ideas and options for reuse, repurposing, and composting to help reduce the amount of waste we create.”
This is one of several CBCC initiatives aimed at reducing the amount of waste residents produce through effective reduce, reuse, repurpose, composting, and recycling practices. It was made possible by a grant from the Rural Utilities Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Printed copies can be picked up at the CBCC office in Coral Bay across from the fire station and a digital version can be downloaded on the nonprofit’s website at www.coralbaycommunitycouncil.org.
The CBCC is always looking for volunteers to help with the overall planning and execution of various programs and initiatives. Interested folks should stop by the office or call 340-776-2099 to discuss volunteer opportunities.