Street names meeting tonight in Coral Bay
The Coral Bay Community Council will host a meeting tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Oasis to discuss the ongoing street-naming initiative. A representative from the Lt. Gov.’s office will be on hand to explain the process. The initiative aims to have a recognized property address system for emergency access that conforms to U.S. standards. Residents are invited to participate in the process by filling out a form, working with the GIS office, and getting neighbors to sign on and agree to the name.
St. John Historical Society members meeting Tuesday
The St. John Historical Society will host a members meeting on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Bethany Moravian Church Hall featuring a lecture by Jens Villumsen, a resident of Denmark who has spent the last 10 years transcribing historic USVI files in the Danish National Archives. Villumsen will make a presentation on the problems between two St. John plantation owners in the 1730s and 1740s. Captain Christian Krabbe and the later Governor Frederich Moth, both married to women from the Beverhoudt family, ended up as serious enemies. Members and friends are welcome to attend the lecture.
Nov. 3 community meeting to discuss services for Coral Bay transient boaters
Coral Bay Community Council will host a community meeting Nov. 3 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Oasis to bring together landowners, residents, boat charter companies, restaurants, businesses, and boating organizations to discuss ideas for transient boater services in Coral Bay. CBCC and the Dept. of Planning and Natural Resources Division of Fish and Wildlife have obtained a grant for planning activities with shoreline land owners that could lead to building several small access docks and facilities for transient boaters around Coral Harbor.
Teams sought for Chaotic Kayak event supporting veterans Oct. 30
The 10th annual Chaotic Kayak event in support of Team River Runner’s Wounded Veterans program is set for Oct. 30, and teams are now welcome to register for the race. Teams of up to three can compete in this fun race in Cruz Bay, where participants are encouraged to squirt each other with water guns as they pursue first place. Every $100 each team raises gives that team a five-second head start in the race. Veteran teams will compete in this year’s race, and donations can be made toward those teams as well. Funds raised will support trips to St. John for wounded veterans and their spouses. To donate or to sign up a team, visit www.chaotickayak.com.
Youth Halloween events to take place Oct. 31
St. John children have several Halloween events to choose from on Oct. 31.
Mongoose Junction will host its traditional trick or treat from 4 to 6 p.m. All children and families are welcome.
Children accompanied by an adult are welcome to attend a community trunk or treat event at the V.I. Port Authority gravel lot in Cruz Bay Oct. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be a spooky maze. To donate candy or participate with a decorated trunk, email dana.neil@yahoo.com.
The St. John School of the Arts will host a kid-friendly artsy spooky party. There will be treats, games, prizes, horror movie-making, a Thriller dance moves lesson, a special performance by the kids, and much more.
Registration now open for Friends of VINP’s Paddle the Park
Friends of Virgin Islands National Park’s annual Paddle the Park event is on for Nov. 13, and registration is now open for participants. This family-friendly event is open to all ages and skill levels, and raises funds for programs like turtle protection, mangrove research and restoration, and coral reef protection. Paddle boards can be rented from the Friends for the event. The organization is also seeking volunteers for the event. To register for the race, visit www.friendsvinp.org/paddle, and to sign up to volunteer, email jstone@friendsvinp.org.
St. John Land Conservancy’s Love for the Land fundraiser returns
St. John Land Conservancy has kicked off its Love for the Land fundraiser, with the winner to be announced Feb. 18, 2023. The prize, a vacation package for two valued at more than $13,000, includes:
One-week stay for two in a glamping tent at Lovango Resort + Beach Club in May 2023 for dates that mutually work for both parties, including all resort amenities
Airfare for two up to $1,000
Sailing for two with Big Blue Excursions
Power boat trip for two courtesy of Ocean Runner
Dinner at Dave & Jerry’s Island Steakhouse, and at Cafe Roma
Top-shelf rum tasting courtesy of Bajo El Sol
A massage for two courtesy of Vitamin Sea Spa
All funds raised will support the St. John Land Conservancy. Raffle tickets can be purchased at www.stjohnlandconservancy.org.