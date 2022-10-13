Great V.I. Frog Count ends Saturday
Residents are invited to help document frogs of the Virgin Islands by participating in the Great V.I. Frog Count of 2022. Using a voice memo app, go outside between 7 and 9 p.m. any night through Oct. 15 and take a two-minute recording using the app. Save the recording with the name of your location. Using Google maps, drop a pin on your location and copy to clipboard. Email the recording and pin location, or GPS coordinates, to vi.frogcount@gmail.com. Residents may submit recordings from as many locations as they like during the frog count.
Domestic violence awareness march tonight
The Family Resource Center will host a domestic violence awareness march and candlelight vigil at the Franklin Powell Sr. Park Oct. 13 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Teams sought for Chaotic Kayak event supporting veterans next month
The 10th annual Chaotic Kayak event in support of Team River Runner’s Wounded Veterans program is set for Oct. 30, and teams are now welcome to register for the race. Teams of up to three can compete in this fun race in Cruz Bay, where participants are encouraged to squirt each other with water guns as they pursue first place. Every $100 each team raises gives that team a five-second head start in the race. Veteran teams will compete in this year’s race, and donations can be made toward those teams as well. Funds raised will support trips to St. John for wounded veterans and their spouses. To donate or to sign up a team, visit www.chaotickayak.com.
Youth Halloween events to take place Oct. 31
St. John children have several Halloween events to choose from on Oct. 31.
Mongoose Junction will host its traditional trick or treat from 4 to 6 p.m. All children and families are welcome.
Children accompanied by an adult are welcome to attend a community trunk or treat event at the V.I. Port Authority gravel lot in Cruz Bay Oct. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be a spooky maze. To donate candy or participate with a decorated trunk, email dana.neil@yahoo.com.
The St. John School of the Arts will host a kid-friendly artsy spooky party. There will be treats, games, prizes, horror movie-making, a Thriller dance moves lesson, a special performance by the kids, and much more.
Registration now open for Friends of VINP’s Paddle the Park
Friends of Virgin Islands National Park’s annual Paddle the Park event is on for Nov. 13, and registration is now open for participants. This family-friendly event is open to all ages and skill levels, and raises funds for programs like turtle protection, mangrove research and restoration, and coral reef protection. Paddle boards can be rented from the Friends for the event. The organization is also seeking volunteers for the event. To register for the race, visit www.friendsvinp.org/paddle, and to sign up to volunteer, email jstone@friendsvinp.org.
St. John Land Conservancy’s Love for the Land fundraiser returns
St. John Land Conservancy has kicked off its Love for the Land fundraiser, with the winner to be announced Feb. 18, 2023. The prize, a vacation package for two valued at more than $13,000, includes:
One-week stay for two in a glamping tent at Lovango Resort + Beach Club in May 2023 for dates that mutually work for both parties, including all resort amenities
Airfare for two up to $1,000
Sailing for two with Big Blue Excursions
Power boat trip for two courtesy of Ocean Runner
Dinner at Dave & Jerry’s Island Steakhouse, and at Cafe Roma
Top-shelf rum tasting courtesy of Bajo El Sol
A massage for two courtesy of Vitamin Sea Spa
All funds raised will support the St. John Land Conservancy. Raffle tickets can be purchased at www.stjohnlandconservancy.org.