Holiday ‘Kidchella’ to return for second year on St. John
The Holiday Kidchella event will return for a second year Dec. 16 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the V.I. Port Authority gravel lot in Cruz Bay.
Hosted by Jaimee Payne, Kate Nesbitt, and Dana Neil, the event will feature food and entertainment by Chef Vinny and Friends, St. John Scoops, That Dope Henna Lady, Love City Pan Dragons, the Dynamic Dancers, St. John Brewers, Irie Pops, and Salt Deck owners Kate and Justin Nesbitt.
Parents must accompany their children throughout the event. To participate with a decorated vehicle, contact Payne at 340-642-2733. The event hosts also invite everyone to make a monetary donation to the Nana Baby Children’s Home, or to purchase an item from Nana Baby’s Amazon wish list, at www.nanababyhome.com/donate.
CBCC’s Bizarre Bazaar set for this weekend at Oasis
The 10th annual Bizarre Bazaar, a fundraiser for the Coral Bay Community Council, is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Oasis.
Everyone is invited to come out and support local artists, chefs, vendors, and more while doing some holiday shopping. There will be live music and the Johnny Lime food truck will be open.
Bird ID refresher offered ahead of annual bird count
Residents interested in participating in the annual St. John Audubon bird count — or those simply interested in learning more about birds —are invited to a free presentation by retired V.I. National Park Ranger Laurel Brannick Dec. 13 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Cinnamon Bay Campground’s Raintree Cafe. This audio-visual seminar incorporates bird pictures and calls. Anyone interested in taking part can sign up at the Dec. 13 presentation, or should contact Brannick at rangerlaurel@gmail.com or 340-642-0882.