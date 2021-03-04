File-This July 27, 2019, file photo shows gold medalist Katie Ledecky of the United States waving on the podium following the women's 800m freestyle final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Like everyone else, Ledecky was forced to shelve her plans when the coronavirus pandemic took hold. Instead of looking far into the future, the five-time Olympic champion swimmer switched to a more immediate mindset. Forget that the four-year cycle leading to the 2024 Paris Olympics is already underway. Ledecky is still working toward making a big splash at this summer's delayed Tokyo Games. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)