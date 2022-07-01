Brett Eagleson, who was 15 when his father Bruce was killed in the terrorist attack in New York, is among the speakers at a news conference Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the North Plains Veterans Park in North Plains, Ore. Thursday, June 30, 2022. The Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf tour teed off Thursday, angering a group of families who lost loved ones on Sept. 11 and want the Saudi government held to account for the terrorist attacks. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP)