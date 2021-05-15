Abbreviated hours at Tax Assessor offices
The Lt. Governor’s Office has announced abbreviated customer service hours at the Tax Assessor offices in the St. Thomas-St. John and St. Croix districts.
The offices will operate and permit in-person access Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. COVID-19 protocols will remain in effect.
“The temporary change in operations will allow for staff training and the timely preparation and issuance of the 2021 tax bills,” Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach said in a prepared statement released Thursday.
In-person customer access at the offices will be restricted from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. when staff will be present but involved in training and processing tasks.
For additional information or assistance, the Tax Assessor offices can be reached at 340-774-2991 in the St. Thomas-St. John District and 340-773-6449 in St. Croix.
Bunker Hill reopens to vehicular traffic
The Public Works Department is advising the public that milling and pavement restoration on Bunker Hill, St. Thomas, has been completed and the roadway is now open to vehicular traffic.
The department is reminding motorists that traveling north on Bunker Hill is still prohibited, except on Monday to Friday, between 4 and 6 p.m.
— Daily News Staff
