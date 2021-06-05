SAN FRANCISCO — St. Thomas resident Alexandra Swayne fared better on the second day of the U.S. Women’s Open as she shot a 4-over-par 75 at the Lake Course at the Olympic Club on Friday.
But she didn’t make the cut, more than a dozen strokes behind the leaders.
Swayne, tied for 91 in the field with a group of struggling amateurs, recorded two birdies and six bogeys on Friday.
The rising senior on Clemson’s golf team finished the first day of play Thursday with a 6-over-par 77.
Megha Ganne, a 17-year-old amateur, continued to shine at Lake Course, following up a strong opening round by shooting an even-par 71 and was tied for the clubhouse lead with Megan Khang after the morning groups at 4-under 138.
The high school junior from New Jersey is aiming to become the first amateur to hold at least a share of the 36-hole lead at the U.S. Women’s Open since Carol Semple Thompson in 1978.
Khang moved into a tie with Ganne by birdieing the par-5 17th. England’s Mel Reid shared the first-round lead with Ganne with a 67 and teed off in the afternoon.
Shanshan Feng of China was one back at 3 under after a 70, with Lexi Thompson and Inbee Park at 2 under at the Lake Course. Park shot a 69 for her record 25th career round under par at a U.S. Women’s Open, breaking a tie with Beth Daniel and Betsy King.
Ganne, who needed a playoff just to qualify for her second U.S. Women’s Open, got off to a bit of a slow start with her early morning tee time that brought San Francisco fog that made the course play even longer than usual. She started on the ninth hole and bogeyed Nos. 12 and 15 before getting on track with a nearly 20-foot birdie on the par-5 16th.
After a second bogey at 18, she closed strong by making a long birdie on No. 1 and then another birdie on the par-4 seventh hole that she punctuated with a fist pump. She then spent her time waiting to hit her tee shot on her final hole repeatedly bouncing a ball on her club, showing few signs of nerves in front of a crowd much bigger than her usual ones as an amateur