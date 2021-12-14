SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Beginning in July, pet owners in a north Louisiana parish could see their dogs or cats impounded if they don’t get them spayed or neutered.
The Shreveport Times reports that the Caddo Parish Commission approved a spay and neuter mandate Thursday. The vote was 10-1.
The law, which does not include a monetary penalty, will take effect July 1. It will expire in 2024 unless the commission decides to extend it.
Under the law, dogs must be sterilized by 52 weeks old and cats by 26 weeks old.
Supporters said the new law is meant to reduce the rising number of stray and unwanted animals in the parish that have to be euthanized. There are exceptions for pets with chronic illnesses or that are microchipped.
.a.nd have the proper annual permits to breed.
Exceptions are made for pets registered with officially recognized pedigree or kennel club associations such as the American Dog Breeding Association.
There are also exceptions for pets with chronic illnesses or that are microchipped and have the proper annual permits to breed.