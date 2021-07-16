Love out, U.S. basketball
adds McGee, Keldon JohnsonThe U.S. basketball team has lost two games and now two players on its road to Tokyo.
Kevin Love withdrew from the Olympics on Friday because of a right calf injury, forcing the Americans to replace a player for the second straight day.
Love’s withdrawal came after the Americans announced Thursday that Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal would miss the Olympics because he was in health and safety protocols.
It means the much of the U.S. roster will have little time together before its Olympic opener July 25 against France.
“I think coming into something like this, you know that things can come up, especially coming out of a pandemic and the possibility of guys maybe testing positive,” U.S. guard Damian Lillard said.
Lillard spoke after the team’s practice in Las Vegas. The Americans were supposed to play Friday night against Australia, but that exhibition was canceled because of health and safety concerns.
Veteran center JaVale McGee and Spurs guard Keldon Johnson were added later Friday to the 12-man Olympics roster as replacements.
Johnson, who plays for U.S. coach Gregg Popovich in San Antonio, was a member of the select team of young players training against the Americans, and had appeared in two of their exhibition games.
McGee, who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets last season, has won three NBA titles but has no Olympic experience. He has been involved in the national team program since 2009.
Wizards offering coaching job to Wes Unseld Jr., report says
The Washington Wizards are offering their coaching job to Wes Unseld Jr. and expect to reach an agreement with him, a person with knowledge of the details said Friday.
A deal with the Denver Nuggets associate head coach will bring him back to the organization that his father, Hall of Famer Wes Unseld, led to an NBA championship.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no deal has been reached. The Wizards’ plans were first reported by ESPN, which said Unseld completed two days of interviews Friday.
He would replace Scott Brooks, who was fired after three playoff appearances in five seasons.
Unseld spent six seasons as a Wizards assistant from 2005-11, then one season with the Golden State Warriors and two with the Orlando Magic. He then moved on to the Nuggets, where he was promoted to associate coach under Michael Malone last season after five seasons as an assistant.
He was born in Maryland and began working for the Wizards organization in 1997 after graduating from Johns Hopkins. He went on to spend 13 years in the organization, working his way up from scout to assistant coach.
Australia stuns U.S. women in pre-Olympic exhibition
LAS VEGAS — Breanna Stewart and her U.S. Olympic teammates aren’t panicking, even though they’ve lost consecutive games for the first time in a decade.
Two days after losing to a team of WNBA All-Stars, the Americans fell to Australia 70-67 on Friday in a pre-Olympic exhibition game.
“There’s a standard and the standard is winning and we haven’t gotten to that point yet,” said Stewart, who scored 17 points for the U.S. “It’s frustrating, it’s part of the game and part of the process. When we get to Tokyo and get to the Olympics that’s when it’s really, really crunch time. We’re continuing to elevate and get better every day. We’ll get to where we want to be.”
The U.S. struggled from the outside, missing 16 of its 18 3-point attempts. The Americans, who got together as a team for the first time earlier this week, also had 18 turnovers.
“In the third quarter we turned the ball over and gave Australia too many easy baskets,” U.S. coach Dawn Staley said.
— The Associated Press
“We were able to defend when we’re in front of them. When we turned the ball over, we weren’t able to get back.”
It was the first time the U.S. has lost back-to-back games since 2011 in Spain. The Americans had gone 29-2 since then in exhibition games.
Ezi Magbegor, Stewart’s Seattle Storm teammate, scored 17 points to lead Australia.
Stewart’s three-point play tied the game at 66 with 2:59 left before Magbegor scored and Marianna Tolo made a reverse layup with 2 minutes remaining to give Australia a 70-66 advantage.
The U.S. missed seven straight shots before Brittney Griner was fouled with 17 seconds left. She made one of two free throws.
After a timeout, the U.S. committed four consecutive fouls to try and get Australia to the foul line. After the fourth foul, Australia turned the ball over with 10.9 seconds left, but Stewart’s 3-pointer before the buzzer was off the mark.
The loss comes on the heels of the U.S. men dropping exhibitions against Nigeria and Australia this week.
The Opals’ victory came hours after star center Liz Cambage withdrew from the team, citing mental and physical health concerns. She had been worried about the experience at the Tokyo Games, with players isolated in a bubble-like environment. Cambage posted a statement on social media late Thursday night saying the prospect of having no friends, no family, no fans and no support system outside the women’s basketball squad was “honestly terrifying.”
“It hasn’t been easy definitely,” said Australia coach Sandy Brondello, who had never beaten the U.S. as a coach or player. “It shows the character of this team. I wasn’t sure what the game would look like today.”
Brondello said the team supports Cambage’s decision.
“Mental health is a real issue. For now she’s not going to be with us, we’re focused on the future and not the past,” Brondello said.
Even without Cambage, the Australians put forth a stellar effort. The Opals were down 13 at the half before rallying against the No. 1 team in the world that has a 49-game winning streak in the Olympics.
Australia took a 59-58 advantage early in the fourth — its first lead since the second quarter. The Opals increased the lead to 66-62 with 3:25 left before the Americans tied it.
Australia led 25-24 early in the second quarter before the U.S. closed the period with a 17-3 run. Stewart had eight points during the spurt.
The Americans led 41-28 at the half before Australia got back into the game behind solid outside shooting to trail 56-51 heading into the fourth quarter.
The U.S. will be trying to win a seventh consecutive gold medal at the Tokyo Games.
The Americans were missing Diana Taurasi, who suffered a hip injury in practice a few weeks ago and missed the final three games before the Olympic break for the Phoenix Mercury. She was on a stationary bike warming up before the game.
The U.S. will face Nigeria in an exhibition on Sunday before heading to Tokyo. The Americans also open pool play at the Olympics against Nigeria.
COVID-19 CONCERNS
The game was supposed to be part of a doubleheader against Australia, with the U.S. men facing the team that beat them earlier in the week. The men’s game was canceled late Thursday because of health and safety protocols.
The cancellation came hours after Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was ruled out of the Olympics after being placed in COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The team also said Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant also was in the protocols “out of an abundance of caution.”