ST. THOMAS — The divisions of the Office of the Lieutenant Governor located at Suite 1B on the ground floor of Nisky Center will remain closed Monday because one employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to Lt. Gov. Tregenza A. Roach.
Regular business hours will resume Tuesday, according to a news release issued Friday by Roach.
The following divisions were closed temporarily to undergo sanitization protocols: the Division of Real Property Tax (Office of the Tax Assessor, including the Cadastral Unit, and the Office of the Tax Collector); Recorder of Deeds; Geographic Information Systems; V.I. Medicare/Virgin Islands State Health Insurance Assistance Program; and Cashiers.