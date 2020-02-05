A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico on Tuesday morning, rattling an island struggling to recover from a barrage of daily tremors.
The large quake hit an area about 13 miles south of Guanica and was followed by a 3.6-magnitude aftershock just minutes later, according to the United States Geological Survey.
There were no immediate reports of damage of injuries.
The U.S. territory has experienced dozens of earthquakes a day since late December, including a powerful 6.4-magnitude quake that killed one person and destroyed hundreds of homes on Jan. 7.
It was the largest earthquake to strike Puerto Rico in over a century and it will continue to produce aftershocks for years to come, USGS officials have warned.
The agency said new earthquakes will be felt on a daily basis for at least several months and the probability of quakes of magnitude 5 or greater remains high.
