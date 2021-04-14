PITTSBURGH (AP) — A lawyer and his 26-year-old client told Pittsburgh police Wednesday that Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and others assaulted the man at a nightclub last weekend, causing multiple injuries
Attorney Todd J. Hollis said his client, De'Vincent Spriggs, needed 16 stitches and suffered a broken orbital bone in his head, a broken nose and a sprained or broken arm at a bar on East Carson Street in the city's South Side.
“We believe there was a misunderstanding that Mr. Spriggs bumped into Mr. Donald and Mr. Donald escalated the matter, leading to my client’s assault moments later,” Hollis said.
Hollis said Spriggs, who lives in another state, was taken by a friend to a hospital for treatment. The alleged attack occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday, he said. Hollis released a photo that showed Spriggs with facial injuries and swelling.
Hollis and Spriggs filed a criminal complaint with Pittsburgh police on Wednesday.
“They did a preliminary investigation and they're going to look into the matter and get back to us as soon as they have more information,” Hollis said.
Police released a blotter post that said they were summoned early Sunday afternoon to Mercy Hospital, where a man with face and arm injuries told them he had accidentally bumped into someone at a South Side bar.
“He says that male and another ended up punching and kicking him,” police wrote. “The complainant admits to throwing a bottle of alcohol, but didn’t know if he had hit anyone.”
Spriggs was not identified by name, but the blotter post said the victim and his attorney made a complaint about the incident on Wednesday. Pittsburgh police do not name suspects or the accused unless charges are filed.
The department said it will consult with prosecutors who will decide if charges are warranted.
Donald, 29, was named the Associated Press NFL defensive player of the year in February, the third time he has received the distinction. He played college football at the University of Pittsburgh.
The Los Angeles Rams issued a statement saying the team was aware of reports about Donald and was collecting more information. The team declined further comment.
A message seeking comment was left with Donald’s longtime agent, Todd France.
NFL’s revised offseason program includes mandatory minicamp
The NFL’s revised offseason program still includes a post-draft rookie minicamp, voluntary workouts and a mandatory minicamp next month despite the union’s objection to in-person activities due to COVID-19 concerns.
A memo obtained by The Associated Press that was sent to teams on Wednesday outlined several changes to the offseason schedule that was agreed upon under the collective bargaining agreement last year.
The first phase of the offseason program was extended from two weeks to four from April 19 to May 14. Teams can hold up two hours of activity at their facility, but on-field drills will not be permitted and all meetings must be held virtually. Capacity limits for the facility and weight room remain in place.
During this first phase, the league plans to focus on educating players about the COVID-19 vaccine and making it available without jumping ahead of the general public. Players, coaches and staff will be encouraged to take the vaccine but it won't be mandatory.
The second phase has been shortened from three weeks to one from May 17 to May 24. On-field drills will be permitted without contact but meetings will remain virtual.
The third phase remains four weeks and will run from May 24 to June 18. It includes 10 days of traditional OTAs at full speed without contact and players are required to attend minicamp. Meetings can be virtual or in-person.
DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFL Players Association, tweeted Tuesday: “We find ourselves still in the midst of a pandemic with no comprehensive plan to keep players as safe as possible, yet teams are pressuring players to attend voluntary workouts. The union has advised players that given the continued risk of exposure and the goal of a full 2021 NFL season, that they should not attend these voluntary workouts. It is every player’s decision, but our advice is to continue to use an abundance of caution given the current environment.”
The league says its altered offseason program complies with its rights under the CBA and follows the COVID-19 protocols agreed upon last season. A person familiar with the numbers, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, said 400 players have been using their teams’ facilities this offseason. The league says team facilities are safer than other workout locations.
Players are protected against lost wages if they sustain an injury at a team’s facility. They don’t have the same protection if they’re injured working out anywhere else.
The three-day post-draft rookie minicamp may be held on either the first or second weekend following the draft.
The league plans to continue discussions with the NFLPA regarding the offseason program.
Sports budget for Thursday, A1 Texans QB accuser drops suit, citing privacy, security
HOUSTON (AP) — One of the 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment has dropped her case, citing privacy and security concerns after some of the women were ordered to make their names public following court hearings last week.
In court documents filed late Tuesday, the woman’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, said she “reserves the right to refile the case once such concerns are addressed.”
Buzbee has said the women have faced death threats and attacks on social media since accusing Watson and had wanted them to be allowed to remain anonymous.
The women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will while he got a massage. At least one woman has alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex. All of the women are either licensed massage therapists or worked in a spa or similar business.
After two court hearings last week and agreements between Buzbee and Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, the other 21 women were expected make their names public by having their lawsuits refiled with their names. As of Wednesday, 20 of the women had refiled their lawsuits with their names on them. The remaining woman was expected to do the same by Thursday.
“It appears the Watson team thinks that if these courageous women are forced to identify themselves, they would slink away and not pursue this matter. Watson and his counsel badly miscalculated,” Buzbee said in a statement Tuesday.
In criminal cases, individuals alleging sexual assault are usually not named as the case proceeds through the criminal justice system. Texas law does not offer similar protections in civil cases.
Hardin has said it was important that the women be identified so Watson can properly defend himself.
But during a news conference last week, Hardin asked people to not threaten the women on social media as “that doesn’t do anything but demean all of us.”
Hardin has said “some sexual activity” happened in some of the massages but that Watson never coerced any of the women.
The first woman who sued Watson and also was the first to identify herself publicly, Ashley Solis, told reporters last week she now suffers from panic attacks, anxiety, depression and is no longer comfortable working as a massage therapist.
Hardin has alleged the lawsuits were filed following a failed attempt to blackmail his client for $30,000. The first alleged assault took place in March 2020, with the most recent one alleged to have taken place last month.
Houston police and the NFL have said they are investigating the allegations, and Nike has suspended its endorsement contract with Watson.
Watson led the NFL in yards passing last season. He signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension with the Texans last offseason, but he became unhappy with the direction of the team as Houston sunk to 4-12. Watson requested a trade in January.