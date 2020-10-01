Marlins optimistic injured CF Marte able to play today
The Marlins are hoping center fielder Starling Marte can play through a broken bone in his left hand as they try to eliminate the Cubs at Wrigley Field today.
Marte was hit by a fastball in the ninth inning of Miami’s 5-1 win Wednesday, and X-rays revealed a non-displaced fracture in his fifth metacarpal — the bone that leads into the pinkie finger.
The team is optimistic and is still considering him day to day.
Marte started in the opener of the best-of-three series after he was hit on the front of his helmet by a fastball during Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Yankees.
Playoff games to be played before fans in Arlington
NEW YORK — Fans can take themselves out to the ball game for the first time this season during the NL Championship Series and World Series at new Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Major League Baseball said Wednesday that approximately 11,500 tickets will be available for each game. That is about 28% of the 40,518-capacity, retractable-roof stadium of the Texas Rangers, which opened this year adjacent to old Globe Life Park, the team’s open-air home from 1994 through 2019
The World Series is being played at a neutral site for the first time in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
— The Associated Press
It has not been played at one stadium since the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Browns at Sportsman’s Park in 1944.
Some of the seats will be included in presales for Texas Rangers season ticket holders on Friday and registered users on Monday, and others are set aside for MLB and players. MLB spokesman Matt Bourne said the vast majority are expected to be sold to fans.
Tickets are priced at $40-250 for the NLCS and $75-450 for the World Series, lower than in recent years, and 10,550 seats in the regular sections of the ballpark and 950 in suites will be sold in “pods” of four contiguous seats. Tickets are all digital and will be sold for individual games rather than in series strips.
Each pod will be distanced by at least 6 feet and a checkerboard pattern will be used, with alternating rows of seats in the middle or at the ends. Unsold seats will be tied back.
No seats will be sold in the first six rows within 20 feet of the field, dugouts or bullpen. Fans will not be allowed to the lowest level, which is reserved for MLB’s tier one personnel, such as players and managers.
Masks are mandatory for fans except while they are eating or drinking at their ticketed seats. Concessions and parking will be cashless, and the team’s concessionaire, Delaware North, is planning wrapped items.
The NLCS is scheduled on seven straight days from Oct. 12-18 and the World Series from Oct. 20-28, with traditional off days between Games 2 and 3 and Games 5 and 6, if the Series goes that far. The Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series all will be played at neutral sites because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It would be an adjustment, but it would be so welcomed by everyone,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Teams that get to that situation and have fans, it’s going to be pretty cool.”
— The Associated Press
The White Sox have punished left-handed starters this year, going 14-0 against them in the regular season and then beating Oakland southpaw Jesús Luzardo in the playoff opener.
That’s left Athletics manager Bob Melvin with a tough choice on who to start with the season on the line in the deciding Game 3 at the Coliseum — maybe righty Mike Fiers over lefty Sean Manaea?
“I’m pretty sure we’re pretty dang confident in anyone we throw against the White Sox,” said Chris Bassitt, who won Game 2 on Wednesday. “The numbers don’t mean anything. It’s the postseason. I thought they put absurd at-bats against me, and I’m a righty.”
Chicago is still hoping Eloy Jiménez can return as the calendar turns to October. He was out for a second straight playoff game because of a sprained right foot that kept him out of the final three games of the regular season.
“Right now he’s about the same, no worse,” manager Rick Renteria said. “Hopefully that can calm down a little bit more.”
DO OR DIE
Zach Davies will start Game 2 for San Diego against St. Louis as the Padres face elimination without rotation leaders Dinelson Lamet and Mike Clevinger. Both were left off the club’s 28-man roster for the wild-card series due to injuries that forced them out of their final regular-season starts. Chris Paddack started Game 1 but allowed six runs in a 7-4 loss.
The Padres hoped Lamet and Clevinger would be healthy enough to pitch in the series. Clevinger threw a bullpen session Tuesday and Lamet had thrown on Monday.
Davies is still a strong option. The right-hander went 7-4 with a 2.73 ERA in 12 starts. He’ll face Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright, who holds the Cardinals’ career marks for postseason games (27) and strikeouts (115) and is second in innings pitched (105 2/3) to Chris Carpenter (108). Wainwright closed out the Padres at Petco Park in their previous postseason appearance in 2006.