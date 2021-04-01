SAN ANTONIO — Maryland coach Brenda Frese was honored as The Associated Press women’s basketball coach of the year Wednesday for the second time in her career.
Frese received eight votes from the 30-member national media panel that votes on the weekly AP Top 25. Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer and North Carolina State coach Wes Moore each received seven votes.
“It’s special. Obviously its going to be one I never forget,” said Frese, who also was AP coach of the year 19 years ago when she was at Minnesota. “What makes it so special is having this journey through a pandemic with the most selfless group of people you could go through a pandemic with.”