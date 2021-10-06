Panthers RB McCaffrey returns to practice
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday after missing Carolina’s 36-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury.
Coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey had a “good practice,” but added that it’s too early in the week to know if McCaffrey would be fully recovered in time to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
“Christian was limited today and I don’t know what that means in terms of where he will be on Sunday,” Rhule said. “That is probably something that will go up until game time and we will make the best decision for him and the team moving forward.”
The Panthers are 3-0 this season when McCaffrey plays.
The last thing the Panthers want to do is rush back their most versatile offensive player, but quarterback Sam Darnold said that decision is ultimately up to the 2019 All-Pro running back.
“It’s tough for him because he’s such a competitor and he wants to go out there and play,” Darnold said. “At the same time it is early in the season. But if he feels like he can play, he will make a calculated decision. He is very smart and very savvy that way.”
McCaffrey missed 13 games last season because of injuries.
Cowboys’ Collins sues NFL over suspension
FRISCO, Texas — Suspended Dallas offensive lineman La’el Collins sued the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday, seeking an injunction to stop the remaining two games of a five-game ban over substance-abuse violations.
Lawyers for Collins filed the lawsuit in Collin County, the location of the team’s headquarters north of Dallas. The suit claims the NFL suspended the seventh-year player for missed tests when the labor agreement reached in 2020 no longer allowed for suspensions over missed tests or positive marijuana tests.
According to the lawsuit, the NFL wrongfully determined that Collins had failed to cooperate with the league, a distinction that allows for suspensions. The league said the lawsuit was “meritless.” It wasn’t immediately clear if the case had been assigned to a judge.
“This suit is meritless as already determined by two jointly appointed NFL-NFLPA impartial arbitrators who have reviewed this,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “We will seek to have this case dismissed as soon as possible.”
Collins’ suspension was announced the day after Dallas’ 31-29 loss to defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay in the opener. The remaining two games of the suspension are Sunday at home against the New York Giants and Oct. 17 at New England.
Garoppolo not ruled out despite injuries
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s injured calf hasn’t healed enough for him to be able to practice but isn’t injured enough to rule him out of this week’s game for the San Francisco 49ers.
The Niners began their practice week before a division showdown Sunday against Arizona with uncertainty about whether Garoppolo would be available after leaving last week’s game at halftime with an injured right calf.
“It’s better today, which is good news,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Not enough, though, to let him go. But also, not enough to rule him out. The doctors still say give him another day, he’s got a chance. So, I’m still holding out for that.”
Rookie Trey Lance got the work with the starters on Wednesday with practice-squad player Nate Sudfeld the other healthy quarterback.
Shanahan said the Niners are waiting for the swelling in the calf to go down more to determine whether the calf will be healthy enough for Garoppolo to push off on throws and be able to play.
There has been some improvement since Sunday when a dejected Garoppolo speculated he’d likely miss a couple of weeks.
Garoppolo is holding out hope that he will be able to play against the Cardinals even if he acknowledged he still has pain and likely won’t be fully healed.
“Battling through it probably,” he said about the best-case scenario if he could play. “We’ll take it day by day, but it hurts.”
Garoppolo’s history of injuries that include an injured shoulder in 2016, a blown-out knee in 2018 and a high ankle sprain that limited him to six starts last year contributed to San Francisco’s decision to trade three first-round draft picks to take Lance third overall.
Lance got only spot duty the first three weeks with seven offensive snaps in a situational role but did have a TD pass and a TD run.
He struggled with his accuracy during his long run of play in last Sunday’s 28-21 loss to Seattle but took advantage of a blown coverage to connect on a 76-yard TD pass to Deebo Samuel and led a late TD drive capped by another touchdown pass to Samuel.
He finished 9 for 18 for 157 yards, two touchdowns, a 2-point conversion run and 41 yards rushing.
“I thought when he got thrown into battle here, just running the offense and not really his specific plays, I thought he got more comfortable as the game went,” Shanahan said. “Especially going home and watching the tape after the game, I thought there was a lot of encouraging stuff.”
Shanahan said it was a bit of a challenge designing a game plan not knowing if the quarterback would be a traditional drop-back style player like Garoppolo of the more mobile Lance, who can be a big part of the running game.
Lance also offers the ability to make off-schedule plays when things break down, but Shanahan said you don’t want to rely on that style of “backyard ball.”
“When you get into some of those situations, sometimes it’s late in games, you’re down a lot and you can create and make some big plays,” he said. “But it’s got to be that type of game. You don’t want to force that type of game and that’s stuff I think we’ll get used to with Trey and he’ll get used to with us.”
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family.
The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
Meyer added that several members of the team’s leadership council, a group of players who serve as liaisons between the coach and the locker room, have expressed their support.
“I had at least eight to 10 phone calls where they called me and they were over-the-top supportive and said, ‘We got you, man. Move forward,’” Meyer said. “A common thing was, ‘Coach, we all did stupid things.’ I’m really impressed with our guys.”
Team owner Shad Khan publicly reprimanded the 57-year-old Meyer on Tuesday for his actions at the bar last weekend.
Meyer said they had three or four conversations in which Khan told Meyer he must regain everyone’s trust and respect. Meyer said “the message is loud and clear.”
Meyer’s troubles started Friday at his restaurant/bar, the Urban Chop House in Columbus, Ohio. Meyer made the odd decision to stay behind in his hometown state following Jacksonville’s 24-21 loss at Cincinnati on Thursday and had dinner with his family the next night.
Meyer said he ended up joining a party next door and was later captured on camera with a young woman. One clip showed the woman dancing close to Meyer’s lap as he sits on a bar stool. A second, more damning video appears to show Meyer touching the woman’s behind.
Meyer apologized to players in respective position groups Monday and said he was sorry again during his weekly radio show Tuesday. He offered another apology during a team meeting Wednesday, saying he let down his family and his players.
“I know most of the team feels this way: He’s still my head coach. I still respect him, regardless of what happens,” rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. “Like I said, we’re a team and we’re figuring it out. So, yeah, we’re all good.”
Added third-year linebacker Josh Allen: “He has owned it, just like we all do. He’s a great coach, he’s a great man and he’s gonna bounce back and we all gonna bounce back.
“We’re going to play even harder for him, you know I’m saying? We’re ready to play. He’s got our back, and we’re going to have his back. That’s how we going.”
The Jaguars (0-4) host Tennessee (2-2) on Sunday, trying to end a 19-game losing streak that is tied for the second longest in NFL history.
Meyer tried to clear up any remaining loose ends Wednesday. He said he told general manager Trent Baalke about his plan to stay behind in Ohio, and several players didn’t even notice he was missing on the plane ride back to Jacksonville. Meyer also defended his decision to apologize in small groups Monday.
“In my opinion, you don’t get much done in a team meeting,” he said. “You get a lot done when you’re in personal space with people. I’ve always done that.”
Meyer said he hasn’t heard from the league office and added that Khan did not fine him.
Meyer remains concerned about how the incident will affect his credibility on the sideline and in the locker room, adding he’s spent countless hours trying to make sure he’s no longer a distraction.
“I’m in a fight to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Meyer said. “As of now, no, I don’t see that one bit.”
His family, meanwhile, seems ready to move on. Meyer sounded as if he and his wife, Shelley, are going to be fine.
“I don’t want to get into our personal life, but 37 years we’ve been together and it’s been awesome, man,” he said. “And this speed bump’s not going to get in the way of that.”
His youngest daughter, Gigi, also went public to show her support.
“We’re good. As a family, we’re good,” Gigi Meyer posted in an Instagram story. “The reality of it is as much as our lives might seems different than everybody else’s, we’re still human. We have human things that we deal with, and this is one of those things.
“But the good news is we know my dad and we know his character, and he’s literally the most incredible person I know in my entire life and I still hold true to that truth. That is my truth. Doesn’t have to be your truth, but that is my truth and I am sticking to it. We’ve all decided we’re going to move on. We’re moving on, and life is good.”