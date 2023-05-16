Businessman and property developer Edward P. McKenzie has announced the availability of a scholarship fund for 2023 graduating high school seniors in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Known as The Edward P. McKenzie Family Trust Scholarship, the scholarship program seeks to provide more funding options for accomplished high school graduates.
McKenzie formally launched the scholarship in 2021, alongside his sons, Drew and Scott McKenzie. Together, they are committed to helping make college more accessible to Virgin Islanders through their scholarship fund.
In 2021 they made funding available to 10 Virgin Islands college-bound students from St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix to be used for tuition and other costs. In 2022, four outstanding graduates received scholarship awards.
The 2022 Scholarship recipients were Shaudae Richardson, Charlotte Amalie High School; Tashani William, Gifft Hill School; Jasmine Cox, St. Croix Central High School; and Karim Terence Henry, St. Croix Educational Complex. Each received a $2,500 scholarship award.
“My sons and I believe that higher education is an important avenue for social and economic advancement. All accomplished students deserve the opportunity to continue their education in college, without finances acting as a barrier,” said Edward McKenzie. “In this small way we hope to make a contribution to that effort.”
The scholarship amount offered will range from $500 to $2,500 and can be used to fund any academic or school-related expenses, which include travel, housing and support while away at school, as well as tuition.
The scholarship is designed for students who:
• Are graduating from high school in the current calendar year
• Are in the top 10% of his or her graduating class
• Have been accepted by, and intend to attend, a college or university in the continental United States
• Have a demonstrated history of community service
• Have extensive involvement in high school or civic extracurricular activities
• Have a demonstrated need for financial assistance
• Show evidence of a passion for improving public conditions of health, society, government, science, art or education.
The scholarships are available for graduating high school seniors throughout the USVI, with applications for June graduates due by May 31.
The Trust intends to offer the scholarships annually to future graduates. June 2022 graduates who would like to apply for the scholarship should complete the application provided at EdwardPMcKenzieFamilyTrust.com.