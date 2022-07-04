Guardians 2, Yankees 0: Triston McKenzie shut down New York’s lineup over seven innings in a combined one-hitter and closer Emmanuel Clase survived a harrowing ninth, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 2-0 win over the Yankees on Sunday.
Franmil Reyes drove in both Cleveland runs — homering in the fourth off Jordan Montgomery (3-2) and hitting a RBI single in the eighth — as the Guardians salvaged the series finale.
McKenzie (5-6) allowed only a broken-bat single to Josh Donaldson in the fourth.
Clase retired Aaron Hicks on a game-ending grounder with the bases loaded for his 19th save . The Yankees lost for just the sixth time in 32 games since May 31.
Red Sox 4, Cubs 2: Pitcher Rowan Wick (1-3) threw Trevor Story’s comebacker down the right-field line for a two-run error with two outs in the 11th inning, and Boston avoided a three-game sweep.
Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts left in the seventh inning with a left thigh laceration after he was hurt when Willson Contreras was caught stealing second.
Jake Diekman (3-0) struck out four in two hitless innings in a game that took 4 hours, 25 minutes, Boston stopped Chicago’s four-game winning streak, which had tied the Cubs’ season high.
Padres 4, Dodgers 2: Jake Cronenworth lined a single off the back of Craig Kimbrel (1-4) to spark a four-run ninth as San Diego avoided a four-game sweep. Luke Voit hit a tying double and Eric Hosmer singled home the go-ahead run.
San Diego had lost 14 of 15 to the Dodgers since sweeping them last June. The Padres also snapped a nine-game losing streak at Dodger Stadium.
Mookie Betts returned from the injured list with two doubles and scored twice. Clayton Kershaw threw four-hit ball over seven innings.
Astros 4, Angels 2: Angels star Mike Trout finished 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall in the final as Houston completed a three-game sweep.
Rookie Jeremy Peña homered twice, capped by a two-run drive with two outs in the ninth inning off Ryan Tepera (1-2).
Marlins 7, Nationals 4: Brian Anderson hit a go-ahead infield single in the 10th off Carl Edwards Jr. (2-3).
Washington star outfielder Juan Soto injured his left calf making a throw in right field in the third and was taken out after being involved in a rundown in the fourth.
Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 5: C.J. Cron hit a pair of three-run homers, including a go-ahead shot in the eighth off Noé Ramirez (2-2) as Colorado overcame a 5-0 deficit.
Jake Bird (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth and Daniel Bard earned his 16th save by getting Daulton Varsho to ground out with the bases loaded.
Rays 7, Blue Jays 1: Shane Baz (1-1) allowed one run and seven hits in six innings and struck out seven for his first win in five league starts this season.
Harold Ramírez and Randy Arozarena hit two-run homers. Ji-Man Choi had a solo home run for the Rays in the six-run, seven-hit fifth inning — their biggest inning of the season. All of the runs came off Ross Stripling (4-3) and Trent Thornton.
Mets 4, Rangers 1: Eduardo Escobar homered for the third straight game, Starling Marte went deep for the second consecutive day and Jeff McNeil hit an RBI double to help the NL East leaders take two of three in the interleague series,
Carlos Carrasco (9-4) struck out eight and walked one in 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run and six hits, Edwin Díaz got three outs for his 18th save and Buck Showalter got his 1,600th win, passing Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda for 22nd place.
Orioles 3, Twins 1: Tyler Wells (7-4) won his sixth consecutive decision, striking out a career-high seven while allowing one run and three hits in six innings.
Rougned Odor put Baltimore ahead when he led off the fifth with his eighth homer. Trey Mancini and Ryan Mountcastle homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth from Devin Smeltzer (4-2), who allowed six hits in six innings.
Dillon Tate earned his second save.
