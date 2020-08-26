The use of the White House as backdrop continued when First Lady Melania Trump capped off the evening Tuesday with a speech from the newly renovated Rose Garden.
After the deadly toll of the coronavirus pandemic was largely ignored on the second night of the convention, Trump began her speech by talking about its devastating impact. “I want to acknowledge the fact that since March our lives have changed drastically,” she said. “The invisible enemy, COVID-19, swept across our beautiful country and impacted all of us. My deepest sympathy goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one.”
Several times she diverged from the party line, as well as from economic adviser Larry Kudlow’s repeated use, in earlier in the evening, of the past tense to talk about a virus that is still killing an average of about 1,000 Americans a day.
While extolling her husband’s character and record, she also took on a number of other challenging, sorrowful concerns, including natural disasters, opioid addiction and racial injustice.
And the very close-guarded first lady spoke about her own journey, which includes her family benefiting from immigration policies her husband’s administration opposes.
She said she became an American citizen “after 10 years of paperwork and patience” and “with hard work and determination.”
It was a speech that stood out for its sense of the genuine on a night with the contrivances were many.