After returning to the playoffs last season, the Minnesota Timberwolves are trying to make sure they get back in 2022-23.
Minnesota has reached a deal to acquire star center Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade for five players and four first-round draft picks, according to reports from ESPN and The Athletic.
ESPN reported Utah will receive Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro and Walker Kessler, the No. 22 pick in last week’s draft, in return. The Jazz will also get unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025 and 2027, plus a top five-protected pick in 2029.
The Timberwolves went 46-36 last season after missing the playoffs for three consecutive years. They won a play-in game to secure the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference before losing to the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.
With young stars Karl-Anthony Towns, 26, and Anthony Edwards, 20, already in place as the franchise cornerstones, Minnesota adds one of the NBA’s best defenders to the mix in the 30-year-old Gobert.
He is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year (2018, 2019, 2021), one of only four players in league history to win the award three times, and has been named to the All-Defensive first team in each of the last six seasons.
Gobert averaged 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 66 games last season. His development into a top-tier player was a huge success story for Utah after the Jazz selected the 7-1 Frenchman with the 27th pick in the 2013 draft.
The trade is the first major player move of the offseason for the Jazz, who might not be finished re-shaping the roster. Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been mentioned in numerous trade rumors, and reports of friction between Mitchell and Gobert have sprung up at various points during the last few seasons.
Utah also hired Will Hardy as its new head coach earlier this week. Hardy, 34, is the youngest active head coach in the league and replaces Quin Snyder, who stepped down last month after eight seasons.
In other NBA moves:
• Boston’s president Brad Stevens of basketball operations acquired combo guard Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers for five players, all backup forwards, and a 2023 first-round pick, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot officially be announced until next week.
Stevens, who grew up in Indianapolis and coached Butler not far from the Pacers home court, accomplished two key goals by getting Brogdon.
“I think the way that teams work together and operate together are fragile,” Stevens said after the Celtics lost to Golden State in the NBA Finals in six games. “And I think your identity as a team, when you find one that’s successful — which we did this year on the defensive end of the floor and when we were at our best sharing the ball offensively — those things are fragile. So just to add (players) doesn’t mean that you’re not taking something away from the group.”
Brogdon appears to be a perfect fit in a backcourt that already features NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, who played a key role in Boston’s postseason run.
And now they’ve added a leader who averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds last season.
• Veteran point guard Ricky Rubio agreed Friday to come back for another stint with Cleveland, agreeing on a multiyear contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Rubio was instrumental in Cleveland’s turnaround last season before injuring his left knee. He agreed to a three-year, $18.4 million deal, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the agreement.
The 31-year-old Rubio was having one of his best NBA seasons before tearing his anterior cruciate ligament against New Orleans in December. Rubio was a mentor to Cavs All-Star guard Darius Garland and his reunion in Cleveland with former Minnesota teammate Kevin Love had helped the forward’s comeback.
The Cavs traded Rubio’s expiring contract to Indiana in the deal for swingman Caris LeVert at the deadline. But Cleveland always hoped to bring the popular Rubio back for the right price.
It’s not known how far Rubio is in his recovery or if he’ll ready for the start of next season. Rubio has twice torn the ACL in his left knee.
• Gary Payton II is returning to his Pacific Northwest roots, agreeing to a $28 million, three-year contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.
A person with direct knowledge of the deal confirmed on Friday that Payton would depart the NBA champion Golden State Warriors to join a backcourt alongside Damian Lillard and lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe, selected with the seventh overall pick in last Thursday’s draft.
When the season ended, longtime journeyman Payton acknowledged he couldn’t wait to finally get his payday in free agency. A G Leaguer for so long, Payton was cut before the season began and he was ready to take a video job with the organization before being re-signed.