Miss America 1989 Gretchen Carlson, left, and first runner up, Maryland’s Virginia Cha, center, watch as Missouri’s Debbye Turner throws her arms up in jubilation after winning Miss America 1990 in Atlantic City, N.J., on Sept. 16, 1989. Carlson was part of an all-female leadership team that took over the Miss America organization after a 2018 email scandal in which male leaders insulted former Miss Americas, and helped to eliminate judging on physical appearance.