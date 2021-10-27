Wizards 116, Celtics, 107: Montrezl Harrell scored 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and had 11 rebounds in the Washington Wizards’ 116-107 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.
Spencer Dinwiddie added 22 points, and Bradley Beal had 17 for the Wizards. They have opened the season 3-1.
Jayson Tatum had 23 points for Boston, Dennis Schroder added 22, and Robert Williams III had 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Celtics has won back-to-back road games.
Washington center Daniel Gafford had to be helped off the court and was brought straight to the locker room midway into the second quarter and didn’t return. The team he had a right quadriceps contusion.
The 6-foot-10 Gafford collided with Boston forward Jaylen Brown and went to the floor, grabbing his right leg just out of bounds across from Boston’s bench. Brown immediately grabbed his right knee but stayed in the game.
Unlike Boston’s home opener when first-year coach Ime Udoka said the Celtics got “punked” after a 32-point loss to Toronto, Boston rallied after falling behind by 15 points midway into the third quarter.
The Wizards led by one midway into the fourth before going on an 8-0 spree, with Aaron Holiday getting three of the four baskets.
T’Wolves 113, Bucks 108: D’Angelo Russell scored 29 points, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards each added 25, and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 113-108 on Wednesday night.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 16 rebounds for the Bucks, who were without point guard Jrue Holiday and center Brook Lopez.
The Bucks, who trailed 94-79 entering the final period, pulled within 110-108 on Antetokounmpo’s layup with 9.4 seconds remaining. Edwards answered with two free throws.
Jarred Vanderbilt, making his first start of the season, had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Khris Middleton scored 16 points and Grayson Allen had 13 for the Bucks.
Minnesota had lost six straight against the Bucks and hadn’t won at Milwaukee since the 2013-14 season.
Edwards’ free throw put Minnesota up 106-92 with 5:20 left, but the Bucks responded with a 10-2 run, cutting the lead to 108-102 on George Hill’s 3-pointer with 1:59 remaining.
Hornets 120, Magic 111: Miles Bridges scored 31 points, Gordon Hayward added 24 and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Orlando Magic 120-111 on Wednesday night for their fourth win in five games.
Bridges, who scored 30 or more points for the third time in four games, hit a 3-pointer with 1:02 remaining to put the game away for the Hornets, whose only loss of the season came in overtime against Boston on Monday night.
“His confidence to make plays is just oozing out of him. You can see the belief in himself right now,” Hornets coach James Borrego said of Bridges, who is averaging 26 points on 53% shooting. “He’s a very confident kid, and you can just feel his will to lead us to win games.”
Cole Anthony led Orlando with 24 points and six assists. Wendell Carter Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, who committed eight turnovers in the fourth quarter after leading for most of the game.
Jalen McDaniels came off the bench to score 16 points, hitting a 3-pointer to put Charlotte ahead for keeps with 8:18 left. LaMelo Ball followed quickly with another 3-pointer, and Bridges returned to the court to help the Hornets stay ahead.
Heat 106, Nets 93: Bam Adebayo had 24 points and nine rebounds to lead the Miami Heat to a 106-93 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.
Jimmy Butler added 17 points for Miami (3-1). P.J. Tucker finished with 15, and Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon each contributed 14.
A preseason favorite to win the NBA championship, Brooklyn has alternated losses and wins through the first five games of the season and dropped to 2-3. Kevin Durant finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds.
Joe Harris contributed 15 points on 5-for-15 shooting, including 5 for 11 from 3-point range. With his third 3-pointer of the game, Harris passed Jason Kidd as the franchise’s career leader in made 3-pointers.
James Harden had 14 points and Bruce Brown chipped in with 12.
The first of four regular-season matchups between the Eastern Conference rivals was a contrast in styles, the flashy, up-tempo, high-scoring Nets against a physical Heat squad.
Despite forcing the Nets to play a possession-by-possession game for much of the first half, the Heat trailed 51-49 at the half. Miami had outscored Brooklyn in the paint (30-20), had more second-chance points (15-2), and had a decided edge in rebounds (35-25).
What the Heat did not have, though, was the tandem of Durant and Harden, who combined for 25 of Brooklyn’s 51 points in the half. Durant also grabbed eight rebounds while Harden added three boards and three assists.
Hawks 102, Pelicans 99: Trae Young scored 31 points and the Atlanta Hawks capitalized on 21 offensive rebounds to hold off the New Orleans Pelicans 102-99 on Wednesday night.
The teams were tied at 98 when the Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram, who had 20 points, attempted a transition 3-pointer for the lead but missed the rim entirely.
Atlanta went in front for good shortly after, when John Collins came straight down the lane unimpeded to put back Young’s missed 3 off the back rim with a dunk with 55 seconds left.
New Orleans still had several chances to retake the lead in the final 10 seconds after Young missed another shot from deep. But Clint Capela stopped Devonte’ Graham from converting a transition layup, and after New Orleans rebounded and called timeout, Ingram again missed the rim with a pull-up jumper. Pelicans rookie Trey Murphy had two hands on the rebound of Ingram’s miss, but the ball bounced off his leg and out of bounds with 1.5 seconds to go, and Young hit two free throws for the final margin.
Collins had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks, who’ve begun the season with three victories in their first four games. De’Andre Hunter scored 13 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic added 12 and Capela had 12 rebounds and four blocks.
Raptors 118, Pacers 100: Fred VanVleet had a season-high 26 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, OG Anunoby scored a season-high 25 points, and the Toronto Raptors won at home for the first time in 20 months, beating the Indiana Pacers 118-100 on Wednesday night.
Scottie Barnes had 18 points and seven assists, and fellow rookie Dalano Banton came off the bench to score 10 points as the Raptors won in Toronto for the first time in four tries this season.
The Raptors’ previous win in their home arena was Feb. 23, 2020 — also against Indiana. Travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the team to play home games in Florida at the end of the 2019-20 season and throughout 2020-21.
VanVleet shot 6 for 7 from 3-point range and had six assists.
Indiana’s Malcolm Brogdon scored 18 points in 22 minutes but injured his left hamstring early in the third quarter and did not return.
Chris Duarte scored 14 points, Jeremy Lamb had 12 and Myles Turner had 10 for the Pacers, who are 0-3 on the road.
Indiana went 21-15 away from home last season, the best road record in the Eastern Conference.
Domantas Sabonis had nine points and eight rebounds but had four of the Pacers’ 23 turnovers. The Raptors scored 31 points off Indiana miscues.
oronto led 57-48 at halftime. VanVleet made all three of his 3-point attempts in the third quarter and Banton scored seven points as the Raptors took an 87-71 lead to the fourth.
Anunoby had 16 points in the first quarter.