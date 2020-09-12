Girl appeals Slender Man stabbing to Supreme Court
MADISON, Wis. — One of two girls convicted of stabbing a classmate to please the horror character Slender Man asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday to rule that the case should have been tried in juvenile court.
Morgan Geyser and Anisa Weier attacked their friend, Payton Leutner, in a Waukesha County park following a sleepover in 2014. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times, as Weier encouraged her, leaving the girl to die. All three girls were 12 at the time.
Leutner survived the attack. Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide in adult court in a deal with prosecutors to avoid prison. She was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Weier pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide in adult court. She was also found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Geyser was ordered to spend 40 years in a mental health institution, and Weier was committed to one for 25 years.
Attorneys deny racial motive in Arbery slaying
ATLANTA — Attorneys for a white father and son charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery say their clients weren’t motivated by race when they armed themselves, chased after the young Black man and shot him in the street after a confrontation, according to interviews published Friday.
Gregory and Travis McMichael have been jailed since they were arrested on murder charges in May, more than two months after 25-year-old Arbery was fatally shot while running in their neighborhood outside the port city of Brunswick.
Cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times at close range with a shotgun further fueled a national outcry over racial injustice. Gregory McMichael told police after the shooting that he and his son pursued Arbery because they suspected him of being a burglar.
“This case is not about race,” Bob Rubin, one of Travis McMichael’s defense attorneys, told The Atlanta Journal Constitution in a story published Friday. “Mr. Arbery was not targeted because he was Black.”
Parking deck collapse leaves 6 workers injured
ATLANTA — A section of concrete on a parking deck under construction in Atlanta partially collapsed on Friday, injuring six workers.
Atlanta Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Glen Riley said firefighters cut out one worker trapped under debris with saws. Video from news outlets showed the worker, who Riley said had leg injuries, being strapped into a basket next to the collapsed section. Firefighters then communicated with a crane operator using a construction worker’s radio, Riley said, as the worker was lowered to the street. The worker never lost consciousness, he added.
Other construction workers were injured but managed to walk away from the collapse, Riley told reporters at the scene.
Lawyer: Boy ‘lucky to be alive’ after police shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — A 13-year-old autistic boy who was shot by police in Salt Lake City last week is “lucky to be alive” and will likely experience lifelong injuries, the family’s lawyer said Friday.
Linden, whom the family wants referred to only by his first name, remains hospitalized with bullets still in his body and is suffering from “pierced organs” and “shattered bones,” attorney Zach Weyher wrote in an email.
The shooting got attention amid nationwide calls for police reform targeting excessive force by officers.
Linden’s mother, Golda Barton, says she called 911 on Sept. 4 because the boy was having a breakdown and she needed help from a crisis-intervention officer. Barton told KUTV-TV that she informed police her son was unarmed and warned them that he did not know how to regulate his behavior.
For 2 decades, VA never told S.C. veteran he had HIV
A U.S. Navy veteran had no idea he was living with the virus that causes AIDS for more than two decades, because government health care workers never informed him of his positive test result in the mid-1990s, he says.
In a federal lawsuit filed this week, the South Carolina man says he ended up with “full-blown AIDS” because he never received treatment after being kept in the dark.
The HIV test was done in November 1995 as part of standard lab testing at a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical center in Columbia, S.C., the lawsuit states.
The veteran, identified in the lawsuit as John Doe to protect his privacy, was hurt in a 1976 ship wreck while serving in the Navy, the lawsuit states.
Images of 9/11 attack, porn interrupt voting hearing
ATLANTA — A federal hearing on a challenge to Georgia’s voting machines was interrupted Friday when someone began posting video and symbols during the live Zoom session, including images from the Sept. 11 attacks, a swastika and pornography.
Before the interruption, there were roughly 100 people signed in as participants and observers to the high-profile hearing.
During testimony by a voting machine company executive, at least two people — one with the user name Osama — began posting rapidly changing videos and still images, some accompanied by music, by sharing their screens with the video conference. The court quickly ended the Zoom session.
Hyundai warns owners to park outside, recalls SUVs
DETROIT — For the second time this month, Hyundai is telling some SUV owners to park outdoors because an electrical short in a computer could cause vehicles to catch fire.
The Korean automaker is recalling about 180,000 Tucson SUVs in the U.S. from 2019 through 2021 to fix the problem. The company says corrosion can cause a short circuit in defective anti-lock brake circuit boards that can cause a fire even if engines are off.
Hyundai says on Friday that it knows of a dozen engine fires caused by the problem but no injuries.
In addition, Hyundai says if the anti-lock brake warning light comes on, the SUVs should not be driven and owners should disconnect the positive cable on the battery. They should contact a dealer who will provide a loaner vehicle if needed.
